4 Unforgettable Hard Rock Hits From 1980 That Take Generation X Back in Time

The year 1980 might have really been the year for hard rock. Some of the most legendary hard rock songs ever released hit the airwaves in 1980, and Generation X listeners still love them after all these years. Let’s take a look at a few very nostalgic picks, shall we?

“Back In Black” by AC/DC from ‘Back In Black’

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Talk about an incredible comeback. After the tragic passing of Bon Scott, AC/DC’s former frontman, the band was ready to call it quits. Instead, bolstered onward by the desire to honor him in song, the band released “Back In Black” and the album of the same name with new lead singer Brian Johnson. The hard rock track ended up being one of the biggest rock songs of the early 1980s, peaking at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen from ‘The Game’

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This Queen hit leans more toward funk rock than hard rock, but it still deserves a spot on this list. “Another One Bites The Dust” has since become a sports anthem, as have quite a few of their other songs. I can see why. This tune is anthemic, rhythmic, and insanely catchy. “Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen was a hit in 1980, too, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Ace Of Spades” by Motörhead from ‘Ace Of Spaces’

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This hard-rockin’ speed metal classic is still unforgettable after all these years. When people think of Motörhead, they think of the relentless “Ace Of Spades”. And back in 1980, young Gen X metalheads were obsessed with the song. It made it all the way to No. 15 in the UK. Today, “Ace Of Spades” is still considered one of the greatest album openers in heavy metal history.

“Any Way You Want It” by Journey from ‘Departure’

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The year 1980 was the year of hard rock anthems, it seems, considering Generation X also got treated to Journey’s powerhouse single “Any Way You Want It” that year. A standout release from Departure, “Any Way You Want It” still hits so good with its fast and snappy guitar track and soaring hooks. Listeners at the time helped push the song to No. 23 on the Hot 100.

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