4 Unforgettable Opening Lines From Famous Classic Rock Songs

The following opening lines to famous classic rock songs still get under my skin, decades after they were first released. You might just feel the same way about them. And if you’re a songwriter yourself, you might just learn something from these beautifully written lyrics.

“Ghost Song” by Jim Morrison

“Awake / Shake dreams from your hair, my pretty child, my sweet one / Choose the day and choose the sign of your day the day’s divinity / First thing you see.”

There’s a reason why The Doors’ Jim Morrison was referred to as a “poet” by so many of his contemporaries. He knew how to write song lyrics with the amount of reverence for the spoken and written word that a poet would have. His way of writing was quite timeless, and the opening lines of “Ghost Song” are almost spiritual.

“Across The Universe” by The Beatles

“Words are flowing out like endless rain into a paper cup / They slither wildly as they slip away across the universe.”

Several Beatles tunes could have made it to this list, but I’m particularly fond of the opening lines of “Across The Universe” from 1969. John Lennon’s lyricism in this song is really inspired, which is interesting, considering the poor state he was in at the time. It blends the dream-like with the real, and I’d be bold enough to say it’s one of the best opening lines in The Beatles’ discography.

“Sign On The Window” by Bob Dylan

“Sign on the window says ‘Lonely’ / Sign on the door said ‘No company allowed’ / Sign on the street says ‘You don’t own me’ / Sign on a porch says ‘three’s a crowd.’”

It’s not surprising that a Bob Dylan song made it to this list. The opening lines of “Sign On The Window” are a clear reflection of how Dylan felt at the time. He had gotten massively famous. An influx of people came into his life as a result of that fame. Yet, he found himself even more lonely with them.

“Moonage Daydream” by David Bowie

“I’m an alligator, I’m a mama-papa coming for you / I’m a space invader, I’ll be a rock ‘n’ rollin’ b*tch for you / Keep your mouth shut, you’re squawking like a pink monkey bird / And I’m busting up my brains for the words.”

“Moonage Daydream” is a killer Bowie track, and you just can’t beat those bizarre and poetic opening lines. He was influenced by author William S. Burroughs, and that much is clear by how he wrote this particular tune. It’s a colorful, vivid song worth revisiting again and again.

Photo by Roy Cummings/THA/Shutterstock

