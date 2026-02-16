3 Van Halen Songs That Took the 1980s Rock World by Storm

Whether it’s Eddie Van Halen’s guitar wizardry or Van Halen‘s blend of rock and pop that stands out to you, there’s no denying that the group had the 80s in a chokehold. Here are some songs that every Van Halen fan should know, whether you grew up in the 80s or are just obsessed.

“Hot For Teacher” (1984)

Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher” might have only peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Charts, but it gave Van Halen fans a music video that would go down as a classic in 80s history. With an all-star cast that included Yano Anaya (the bully from A Christmas Story) and a Miss Canada runner-up, this video was a huge hit. The plot followed younger versions of the Van Halen members and a nerdy character named Waldo on their journey through a “fantasy” high school world (think teachers in bikinis, etc.), so of course, it caused a little controversy. However, in terms of iconic Van Halen songs, this one’s definitely up there.

“Unchained” (1981)

With saucy lyrics and a killer guitar part, “Unchained” is undoubtedly one of the standout tracks from Van Halen’s 1981 album, Fair Warning. Eddie Van Halen’s use of the MXR M-117 flanger pedal on his guitar is partially what makes this track so special. However, Ted Templeman, who worked on the production of seven of Van Halen’s albums, also noted that the lyrics are iconic. Templeman admitted in his memoir that the song was “the best example of what I mean when I say that Van Halen was a heavy metal band with a sense of humor.”

“Jump” (1983)

We can’t talk about songs that took the 80s by storm without giving credit to Van Halen’s biggest song ever, “Jump”. Ironically, even though Van Halen is historically a rock band, the poppier elements of this one are what set “Jump” apart from the rest. The song is in the happy key of C major, first of all, which contrasts with much of the band’s work up to this point. Not to mention, Eddie’s one-take guitar solo totally steals the show alongside the synthesizers that grab your attention, right from the beginning.

Photo by: Paul Natkin/Getty Images