48 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Mother of Modern Country Music Whose Face Once Graced a U.S. Postage Stamp

On this day (October 23) in 1978, Maybelle Carter died from a respiratory disease at age 69 in Hendersonville, Tennessee. With her passing, legendary outlaw country singer Johnny Cash lost his mother-in-law. His wife, June Carter Cash, lost her mother — and country music, as a whole, lost its “Mother.”

One-third of country music’s original “first family” — the Carter Family — Maybelle pushed the guitar to the forefront of the genre. Using a guitar and an autoharp, she crafted the Carter Scratch style, which involves playing harmony and rhythm at the same time, adding a new layer of depth to the group’s sound. Cash later modeled his own playing after hers, declaring his mother-in-law the “greatest star I’ve ever known.”

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Today, we’re revisiting the extraordinary life and career of “Mother” Maybelle Carter on the 48th anniversary of her passing.

Maybelle Carter Studied the Guitar From an Early Age

Maybelle Addington was born on May 10, 1909, in Nickelsville, Virginia. One of 10 children in a highly musical family, she learned how to play her mother’s autoharp at a young age, later taking up the banjo.

By age 12, she was winning regional pickin’ contests. Her brothers gifted her a guitar shortly after, and she studied it with the seriousness of an academic.

Maybelle learned ballads such as her signature song “Wildwood Flower,” from her mother, who, she explained, “learned them from her mother before her, who had, in turn, learned them from her parents.”

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At 13, she joined her brother’s band, playing at local square dances. She also visited her older cousin Sara — married to A.P. Carter — in nearby Maces Spring, where the three of them put on shows at the schoolhouse. Sara handled autoharp and lead vocals, whilere Maybelle played guitar and A.P. bass.

At one of those shows, she met A.P.’s younger brother, Ezra. At 17, Maybelle married Ezra Carter and moved over the mountain to Poor Valley.

The Carter Family

With their husbands frequently on the road for work, Sara and Maybelle Carter spent plenty of time together, making music once the house had settled down.

In 1927, A.P. convinced his wife and sister-in-law to audition with him for Victor Talking Machine Company in Bristol, Tennessee. There, the Carter Family made their first recordings in an empty second-floor warehouse of the Taylor-Christian hat company in Bristol. By the end of 1930, they had sold more than 300,000 records.

Drawing from the tight harmonies of mountain gospel music popular in their southwestern Virginia home, Sara Carter sang lead vocals and played rhythm guitar. As lead guitarist, Maybelle soon cultivated her own distinct style, using her thumb to play the melody on the bass strings and her index finger to fill out the rhythm.

The Second Iteration

The Carter Family performed as a trio from 1928 to 1943. In 1944, the group disbanded following Sara and A.P.’s divorce. However, Maybelle Carter continued performing, bringing her three daughters—Helen, June, and Anita—into the fold as “The Carter Sisters and Mother Maybelle.”

[RELATED: The Family Legacy of June Carter and Johnny Cash]

They revived the Carter Family moniker after A.P. Carter’s death in 1960, frequently touring with Maybelle’s son-in-law, Johnny Cash.

The Nitty Gritty Band exposed a whole new generation of fans to Maybelle Carter when they invited her to perform on their 1973 album Will the Circle Be Unbroken.

Featured image by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images