On this day (November 21) in 1981, Olivia Newton-John topped the Hot 100 chart with “Physical.” The song stayed at No. 1 for 10 consecutive weeks and became the year’s best-selling single. Interestingly, it almost wasn’t a massive hit for Newton-John. It was initially written for Rod Stewart. Moreover, she wanted the single pulled after it was released because she was uncomfortable with the sexual nature of the lyrics. It was already climbing the charts by then, though.

In the late 1970s and early ’80s, many pop songs focused on the emotional side of relationships. Songwriters Steve Kipner and Terry Shadick took a different approach, here. They bypassed all of the feelings and went straight to the physical aspect of relationships. Initially, they called the song “Let’s Get Physical” and planned to pitch it to Rod Stewart. Tina Turner’s manager, Roger Davies, pitched the song to her as well, but she turned it down. So, Davies offered it to his other high-profile client, Newton-John.

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[RELATED: A Look Back at Olivia Newton-John’s 5 US No. 1 Singles]

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Olivia Newton-John “Freaked Out” After Releasing “Physical”

Olivia Newton-John recalled the fear she felt after releasing “Physical” in a 2021 interview. “A dear friend of mine wrote the song, and I thought, ‘This is a great song!’ And I recorded it with John Farrar, who’s my producer and also my friend,” she recalled. “After it was finished, that’s when I freaked out. I went, ‘I never even thought about the double entendre here!’ I called my manager and said, ‘We have to, we have to kill it! Let’s stop it because I think I’ve gone too far!’” That wasn’t possible, though. “It’s already on the charts, doll. It’s doing really well. We can’t stop it,” her manager informed her.

“I’m finding that very often the things you are most afraid of or tentative about doing are the things you need to do,” she said. “So, I’m very thrilled that I didn’t pull it off the charts.”

“Physical” was a multi-week No. 1 hit in the United States and Canada. It has since been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and the music video won a Grammy Award.

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