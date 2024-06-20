Superstar Rapper Travis Scott Tweets “LOL” After Being Arrested in Miami 

Although only releasing four studio albums over the last 16 years, Travis Scott made an impact on the music industry as the rapper gained 10 Grammy Award nominations. Having snagged Teen Choice Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards, the rapper grew a sizable following as he continues to expand his stardom. While some claim that any sort of publicity is good, Scott recently found himself on the wrong side of the low when arrested Thursday morning in Miami.

Thursday morning, at 4:35 a.m., police took Scott into custody and booked him at the nearby jail under charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Paying a bond of $650, the rapper walked away from the police only to tweet about his experience. Not giving too many details, Scott simply wrote “LOL.”

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Gaining over 3 million views, fans rushed to the comment section to share pictures of Scott’s mug shot with some slight changes. Other comments included, “You good cuz. I got the bail for you.” Another person added, “Bro, you seen Justin Timberlake in there.” And one comment read, “The most valid reaction I’ve ever seen. LMAO.”

While details surrounding his arrest remain a mystery, a source revealed to ABC News no physical altercation took place. Instead, the rapper found himself at a party that got out of hand. The source said the arrest was “akin to receiving a ticket.”

Travis Scott Prepares To Head To The Netherlands

Besides dealing with law enforcement, Scott is currently preparing to start the European leg of his Circus Maximus Tour with performances in the Netherlands. The first show is scheduled for June 28. He will continue to tour the continent before heading to Brazil in September for the Rock in Rio music festival.

For fans of Scott, they know this wasn’t his first altercation with the law as an arrest warrant was issued for him back in March 2023. At the time, rumors circulated that the star punched a sound engineer at Club Nebula. Not only did the rapper allegedly hit the worker but also caused over $12,000 in damages to sound equipment.

Ultimately reaching a settlement with the club, it seems that Scott once again has found himself with more legal troubles.

