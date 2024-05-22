49 Winchester Team with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra for New Single “Fast Asleep”

49 Winchester will add a little more heat to the summer when they release Leavin’ This Holler on August 2 via New West Records. Last month, they announced the follow-up to Fortune Favors the Bold with the standout track “Yearnin’ for You.” Today (May 22), the band released the second single from the album. Listen to “Fast Asleep” below.

Longtime 49 Winchester fans may recognize this song from their early live shows. When they were getting started “Fast Asleep” was a setlist staple. However, over the years it fell to the wayside as they added more album cuts to their live rotation. It’s likely fans will start hearing this classic banger during their electric live performances once again. It won’t sound like the recorded version, though.

49 Winchester teamed up with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra to add an extra layer to “Fast Asleep.” The orchestra comes in during the song’s chorus, thickening the Virginia-based band’s already full sound with a luscious string arrangement.

Isaac Gibson on 49 Winchester’s New Single

“This tune is an emotional sledgehammer,” Isaac Gibson shared in a statement. “I wrote it when I was 19 years old, as one of the very first 49 Winchester songs. We used to play it live, back in those earliest days, but it somehow worked its way out of the setlist,” he recalled. “We knew it was still a great song and wanted to breathe new life into it, and I think we achieved that,” he added.

About the addition of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, he said, “The sounds they were able to capture really add a lot to this track.” Then, he gave a nod to the band’s steel guitar player, Noah Patrick. “The pedal steel in the chorus is some of my favorite work on the album from Noah,” Gibson said.

Leavin’ This Holler will be available across all digital streaming platforms and CD. Additionally, it will be available in several limited-edition vinyl pressings. Pre-order your copy today via New West Records.

Featured Image by Thomas Crabtree