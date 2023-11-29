Social Media Riots Over Kaylee Shimizu’s ‘The Voice’ Elimination, Takes Aim at John Legend: “It’s Beef Forever”

It’s safe to say that John Legend may have made a few enemies after last night’s episode of The Voice. Social media is in an uproar after contestant Kaylee Shimizu went home despite a valiant attempt to stay in the competition.

It’s never easy when someone’s favorite goes home, but fans place the blame directly at Legend’s feet for sending Shimizu home. The coach had to make some difficult decisions, whittling his team down to just three singers. Unfortunately, that meant that Shimizu was on the chopping block.

Fans didn’t take the slight well, with one fan vowing an eternal grudge. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “John how dare you let Kaylee go, it’s beef forever.”

Meanwhile, the news that Shimizu went home had one viewer virtually screaming in shock, “ABSOLUTELY NO CHANCE THAT JOHN JUST SENT KAYLEE HOME, YOU’RE LYING.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Sending Kaylee home is the biggest robbery in the show’s history.”

Shimizu, a 17-year-old Hawaii native, put her own spin on “You Put a Move on My Heart” by Quincy Jones and Tamia. Previously, she had also performed “Golden Slumbers,” “Traitor,” and “Ain’t No Way” while on the show.

For her performance during the Playoffs, Legend commended her talent, pointing to her ability to hit a range of notes. Shimizu made it look easy. Legend said, “It really is phenomenal that you are the age that you are, and your voice has this much control and depth and range. Your low voice is really gorgeous. I love the warmth in it. The fact that you can do that and then go to those notes in the stratosphere that almost no one on the planet can hit, you’re ready for this. You are ready to be a big star. You’re so special Kaylee.”

However, Legend’s praise was not enough to keep her in the competition. Ultimately, Legend was more wowed by Azán, Mac Royals, and Lila Forde. Those three contestants will continue forward to the live round. Meanwhile, Shimizu, Kristen Brown, and Taylor Deneen all went home. But the end of the competition doesn’t mean the end of their singing career. During her time on the show, it’s obvious that Shimizu made a lot of fans.

