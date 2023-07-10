5 Deep Cuts From Billy Joel

Every so often during his live shows, Billy Joel will gift his fans a performance of a deep cut or two. His catalog is expansive and Joel doesn’t mind unearthing a rarity alongside his tried-and-true hits. They may not have the prestige that “Piano Man” or “We Didn’t Start the Fire” do, but the five songs below are gems all the same, hidden within Joel’s vast array of releases.

1. “Prelude / Angry Young Man”

Joel kicks things into high gear behind the ivories on “Prelude / Angry Young Man.” The Piano Man hits the keys at a near-robotic rate during the “prelude” section of this song before resolving into a hammering chord progression.

The “Angry Young Man” section is reminiscent of Paul Simon with a simple, jaunty harmony. Joel waxes poetic about a rebellious youth in the back half of the song, singing There’s a place in the world for the angry young man / With his working class ties and his radical plans / He refuses to bend / He refuses to crawl.

2. “Leningrad”

“Leningrad” was written by Joel after his historic run of concerts in Russia near the end of the Cold War. Joel and his band decided to play in Moscow as a sign of goodwill to the country. A man named Viktor was in attendance for all six shows. Joel was so moved by the commitment to seeing him on stage that he wrote “Leningrad” in Viktor’s honor.

“Leningrad” isn’t an unknown Joel song by any measure, but its inclusion on the same album as “We Didn’t Start the Fire” leaves it paled in that colossal hit’s shadow. Nevertheless, “Leningrad” is a stunning testament to man’s ability to form relationships despite having completely different life experiences.

3. “Rosalinda’s Eyes”

Joel imbues a Latin flare to his 52 Street track, “Rosalinda’s Eyes” (also referred to as “Rosalind’s Eyes”). The melody is punchy and the addition of a pan flute solo helps to drive the motif home.

The lyrics act as a message from Joel’s absent father to his mother, Rosalind. Senorita don’t be lonely

I will soon be there / Oh, Havana / I’ve been searching for you everywhere / I’ve got a chance to make it / It’s time for me to take it, he sings.

4. “This Night”

Joel calls upon the doo-wop gods for “This Night.” Didn’t I say I wasn’t ready for romance? / Didn’t we promise we would only be friends? / And so we danced, though it was only a slow dance / I started breaking my promises right there and then, he sings with a throwback feel.

Elsewhere in this song, Joel references Beethoven’s Pathetique sonata by interweaving it into the melody line. “This Night” is a lulling example of Joel’s ability to house his many inspirations in one song.

5. “Streetlife Serenader”

By the time Joel released “Streetlife Serenader,” and his album of the same name, he was struggling with the side effects of fame. In this song he looks upon street buskers with a jealous eye, wishing he too could create anonymity again.

Streetlife serenader / Never sang on stages / Needs no orchestration / Melody comes easy, Joel sings wistfully in the opening verse.

Billy Joel Photo by David Gahr/Sony Music Entertainment