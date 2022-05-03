5 Music Festivals That Encourage Camping

Music festivals exist for several reasons. The first, of course, is the music. Seeing and hearing your favorite bands is a treat—especially during the summer.

Another reason is the community they engender. Few places call you to cut loose with friends in the way outdoor music festivals allow. From day-drinking to sunglasses, smiles and sunshine, they can provide some of the best moments of the year.

Yet, the third reason for enjoyment is the ability to sleep under the stars. Yes, music festivals, especially those in summer, promote outdoor camping. When the temperature is at its warmest, enjoying a music festival and camping outdoors can be the utmost fun.

So, with that in mind, we wanted to share a handful of upcoming summer fests that promote and encourage camping, whether that’s with your sleeping bag or an RV. Without further ado, dear reader, here are five music festivals where you can camp between sets.

1. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

One of the biggest names in music festivals also allows fans to camp outdoors between days. Running this year from June 16-19, takes place on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. With a lineup this year that includes King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Ludacris, fans are sure to feel tuckered out from all the dancing. So, pull up a sleeping bag and get your rest between the epic days.

2. Firefly Music Festival

This fun time runs this year from September 22-25 and encourages you spending as much time outdoors as possible. Check out the big names this year—like Green Day, Dua Lipa, Halsey and more—while also knowing you can enjoy the moon as your headlamp. While fans can purchase day passes, why do so when you can have more fun as the sun sets with music all around?

3. Hangout Music Fest

Set on the sandy beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast, this festival offers fun in the sun and time to chillax in the twilight hours. And this year (from May 20-22), fans are given a heck of a lineup, including headliners like Post Malone, Doja Cat, Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion. Do everything you can to get to the Roll Tide State and enjoy the sounds of it all.

4. Electric Daisy Carnival

One of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country, this music excursion, which is located in Las Vegas and held on May 20-21, features places for campers to get out of the hot desert sun. With more than 300 acts (including Jai Wolf and Sam Divine), there is plenty of occasion to expend your music-loving energy. But take the opportunity to chill in a camper or huddled in your sleeping bag to get your rest of the next day.

5. Timber! Outdoor Music Fesstival

This Pacific Northwest boutique festival is a fan favorite, perfect for music discovery and primed for outdoor camping. For $50, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy sleeping under constellations while seeing bands like Built to Spill and The Milk Carton Kids. This year the festival runs from July 21-23, so plan accordingly, campers.

Bonnaroo (Photo: Charles Reagan Hackleman)