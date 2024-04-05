Rocklahoma 2024 Lineup Announced: How To Get Tickets

There are a ton of highly-anticipated rock festivals happening this fall, but Rocklahoma has to be one of the biggest stand-out fests of the year. The Oklahoma-based music festival just announced its full lineup, too.

It looks like Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm, Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Skiller, Slipknot, Lamb Of God, and Mastodon will be the main headliners for the event. We can’t forget to mention the supporting bands as well, which include big names like Anthrax, Nothing More, Badflower, Kerry King, Tom Keifer, and many more. If you’re interested in attending Rocklahoma, we’ve got you covered with ticket sources!

Rocklahoma 2024 will kick off on Friday, August 30 in Pryor, Oklahoma. The event itself will take place at a popup outdoor venue four miles north of Pryor at 1421 West 450 Road. The three-day festival will end on Sunday, September 1.

Getting tickets to Rocklahoma 2024 is pretty straightforward. There is currently an exclusive presale event for passes and camping/parking access over at the festival’s website. Front Gate Tickets appears to be the main ticketing platform for the fest, and individual, weekend, general admission, VIP, and vamping passes are still available.

General on-sale for the fest will go live on April 5 at 10:00 am CDT. It’s very likely that the presale event will eat up a lot of the available tickets. If that’s the case, check out Stubhub to see if any passes are still available there. Stubhub’s a great source for after-sale and sold-out tickets.

Once general sale hits, tickets to Rocklahoma won’t last long. Reserve your spot today!

Friday, August 30 – Pryor, Oklahoma – Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm, and More

Saturday, August 31 – Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Skillet, and More

Sunday, September 1 – Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, and More

