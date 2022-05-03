T-Pain Performs New Single “That’s Just Tips” on ‘The Late Late Show’

Rapper, songwriter, and producer T-Pain made a late-night TV appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. Performing his new single, “That’s Just Tips,” the rapper sauntered onto the stage in a bright red suit and white cowboy hat to deliver an energetic performance with his live band.

“That’s Just Tips” was released earlier this week via T-Pain’s own record label, Nappy Boy Entertainment/Empire. The track follows the rapper’s recent collaborations. Throughout the past year, he worked with multiple high-level musicians, including Kehlani on “I Like Dat,” and Denzel Curry’s single, “Troubles.”

On top of his performance, The Tallahassee artist begins his 18-date The Road To Wiscansin Tour later this month. The tour begins May 10 in San Francisco, stopping in other major cities Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and New York. The tour will wrap on June 11 at his “Wiscansin Festival” at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.

The festival is inspired by one of T-Pain’s most memorable lyrics from his 2008 single “Can’t Believe It”: I can put you in a mansion somewhere in Wiscansin.

One thing is for certain, the producer is an entertainer through and through. The online homepage for the event mimics a fictional university complete with course offerings and “campus life activities.”

The page includes advertising for the fictional Wiscansin University, where “Dr. Tallahassee R. Pain” serves as Dean. The site lists available “courses” like “The History of GIFs at 3 AM,” “Accounting for Strippers,” and “The Art of Sprung.”

Most importantly, the page comes complete with an “inspiring” mission statement. “We ignore what matters most and focus on having the most fun,” the website reads. “Join our community of students, faculty, alumni, and those who’ve never actually enrolled but hang out on campus anyways.”

Watch T-Pain’s energetic performance of his new single “That’s Just Tips” below.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images