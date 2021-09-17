Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney Form Supergroup

Janes Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins have come together as NHC.

An acronym for Navarro, Hawkins, and Chaney, NHC released their first two tracks called “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On, with accompanying video, directed by Todd Newman, of the trio in the studio shot in black and white.

Hawkins and Chaney formed NHC with Navarro within the last year and will make their live debut, opening for Pearl Jam at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California in October.

NHC finds Hawkins as vocalist and drummer, Navarro on guitar, and Chaney as bassist and is the result of the musicians’ mutual respect for one another.

Hawkins previously played with Chaney in Alanis Morissette’s band in the mid-’90s, and Chaney is also a part of Hawkins’ solo band The Coattail Riders.

Navarro, who found the band a musical awakening to get better connected to his guitar again, is someone the Foo Fighters drummer calls “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock.”