5 More Things to Know About Ariana Grande

A musical star turned television actress turned global pop icon, Ariana Grande‘s rise to fame is a storied one. Showing her potential at just 8 years old, she took over the pop world in 2012, after her big break on Nickelodeon. She garnered a fairly underground, yet loyal, fanbase before becoming the first artist to ever occupy the top three spots at once on the Billboard Hot 100. Her origins as a children’s television personality and Broadway actress are well-known and honored by fans, but what else is there to know about Ariana Grande?

Videos by American Songwriter

1. She Performed in a Musical with Neil Patrick Harris

Many are familiar with Grande’s role as Charlotte in 13: The Musical, where she shared the stage with future Victorious cast member Elizabeth Gillies. But they may not be familiar with some of her other musical roles.

In December 2012, she played Snow White in A Snow White Christmas, a cheeky modern spin on the beloved fairy tale, put on by Lythgoe Family Productions in the Pasadena Playhouse. Grande donned the iconic blue-and-yellow dress and red bow, dueting with Curt Hansen as the Prince. The performance was family-friendly, interactive, and suited for the holiday rush with its themes of love and kindness. To encourage audiences to sing along, many of the characters sang radio classics, such as “The Lazy Song” by Bruno Mars (performed by the Seven Dwarves), and Snow White singing “Firework” by Katy Perry. Neil Patrick Harris was part of the show, too—although he wasn’t present on stage; he was the Magic Mirror, who served as the show’s narrator.

Ariana Grande continues to stay in touch with her musical theater roots, even with her mega-pop star status. She was chosen to appear as Glinda in 2024’s movie adaption of the famed musical Wicked, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Other cast members include Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

2. She Has a Love for Horror and the Supernatural

With her quaint, Judy Garland-inspired image, the last curiosity one might think of about Grande is her favorite horror movie. But a 2013 interview with Complex, and another in 2014 with Billboard, prove it’s a worthwhile question. Grande has fostered an affection toward figures like Freddy Krueger, and movies like Mama and Jaws. She told Billboard, “I always wanted to have skeleton face paint on or be wearing a Freddy Krueger mask, and I would carry a hockey stick around … For my fifth birthday party we had a Jaws theme and all my friends left crying.”

When asked about her favorite horror movies in 2013, she answered, “At the moment it’s Mama. It’s really dope. I like The Ring, too. The Paranormal Activity series is good and I like Cabin in the Woods because it has a sense of humor.” She owes her fascination with the dark and twisted to growing up in a no-holds-barred household, which often went all out on Halloween decorations and festivities.

3. She Was an Avid Fan (and Frequent Target?) of the Florida Panthers

Ultra-fans of Grande might remember when a picture resurfaced of her as a young girl waving from the Zamboni at a Florida Panthers ice hockey game in 1998. But the story of Grande’s fandom extends beyond her parents winning the Zamboni ride for $200 at an auction.

At 5, still living in Boca Raton, Florida, Grande enjoyed front row seats at Florida Panthers games, decked out in her own jersey. Even then, she was a famous face at games, both for how adorable she was, and her incredible luck in becoming a “fan hit.” She was struck by a stray hockey puck not once, but twice, in two years. In the first instance, the puck hit her right wrist, and in the second, her left wrist.

Four years later, Grande, now 8, was invited back to the rink to sing the National Anthem before a Panthers game against the Chicago Blackhawks. One could argue this foresaw her career as a performer, even before her first musical appearances.

4. She Didn’t Just Star in Victorious and Sam & Cat

Grande signed her first record deal in 2011 while still on set for Victorious. Until her popularity erupted worldwide, she was largely known as a children’s show actress delving into pop.

So, during this time, networks like Nickelodeon still booked her for movie and television roles, leading her to participate in an eclectic collection of projects. Between now-iconic music videos, sometimes alongside acts like Big Sean and Mac Miller, the Billboard-charting artist made time for her Nickelodeon sitcom work, appearances in movies like 2013’s Swindle, and voice work for the 2011 animated series Winx Club.

She played geek-turned-cheerleader Amanda on Swindle, still sporting her bright red hair and a high voice like her Victorious character, Cat. She acted alongside Jeanette McCurdy, who she would soon co-star with on Sam & Cat. She would voice Princess Diaspro on Winx Club and a few of its spinoffs, a role she would hold until 2013.

5. Her Influences Include Whitney Houston and Madonna

Ariana Grande’s stellar voice has captivated others since her early days.

As she was first coming onto the pop scene, she’d be described as a “Mini Mariah Carey” by outlets like Buzzfeed, in part thanks to a video she posted on YouTube where she flawlessly executed Carey’s song “Emotions.”

Her “Emotions” cover, along with several other covers recorded in front of a webcam from artists like Adele and Beyoncé, got the attention of her first label, Republic Records, in 2011. From there, she would also cite artists like Whitney Houston as an influence. She told Limelight Spotlight in 2012, “As far as vocal influences go, Whitney and Mariah pretty much cover it.” Regarding Madonna, Grande admires her not just for her hit-making, but for her resilience in the face of industry misogyny. She told AP in 2017, “I’m so inspired by her bravery and her strength. I can look at her and not be scared to be strong.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG