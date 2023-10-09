5 Things to Know About Rihanna

Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known under the mononym Rihanna, solidified her name in the music industry as a game-changer before the age of 19.

Videos by American Songwriter

From her bad-girl persona that has earned her the nickname Bad Gal RiRi, to her distinctive Barbadian roots, to her “I-absolutely-run-the-game” attitude, Rihanna has always been one to watch. Stick around to find out some intriguing facts about this iconic singer-songwriter.

1. Jay-Z signed her to his record label

In 2003, Fenty formed a music group together with two friends. At an audition, the three girls were slated to perform in front of American producer Evan Rogers. The moment Rogers walked in, Fenty’s larger-than-life presence stood out. Rogers later scheduled a meeting with Rihanna and her mother, where he invited her to the U.S. to record demos for record label consideration.

The recordings took about a year, as young Rihanna was only available during school holidays. During that period, “Pon de Replay” and “The Last Time” were recorded as demo tapes. The songs later made it to her debut album, Music of the Sun. But the demos were sent to Def Jam Recordings where rapper Jay-Z heard it for the first time. Despite his initial concerns that the song was too big for her, he invited her to an audition. Blown away by the performance, he offered her a contract on the spot. In May 2005, “Pon de Replay” was released. It quickly climbed the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

2. She won a beauty pageant

Despite a rough upbringing, the iconic diva often speaks fondly of her formative years in Barbados. It appears that the future star was always meant to shine bright—even before she was winning awards on the big screen, she won a beauty pageant in Barbados. After a dare by school friends, young Fenty entered the pageant and, making use of her military training as a cadet, she was able to maintain the right posture for her catwalk. Her vocal agility during the talent portion of the show made her stand out even more. Not only was the then-15-year-old able to wow the judges with her voice, but her confidence spoke volumes.

3. She’s a business mogul

If you think only of Rihanna’s music, or even of only Fenty Beauty when you think of Rihanna’s brand, then you joined the party late. In addition to her giant strides in music, “Bad Gal RiRi” is a full-on business mogul. In 2011, the artist released her first cologne, Reb’l Fleur. The release was a commercial success, and by February of the next year, she released Rebelle, the second fragrance in her perfume line. She went on to release several others. In March 2015, Rihanna, along with several other music artists, became a co-owner of the music streaming platform Tidal.

By 2016, she started releasing music through Westbury Road Entertainment, her own record label. It’s named after her residence in her home country. November 2015 saw the launch of Fr8me, her makeup and styling agency with Benoit Demouy. She also began a photo agency called A Dog Ate My Homework. And in 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty under LVMH, a luxury multinational holding conglomerate. Fenty Beauty is widely acclaimed and known for its diversity of skin tones in the makeup industry.

4. She holds many world records

Rihanna is a six-time Guinness World Record holder. Her music-related records include most consecutive years of U.K. No. 1 singles for a female artist; female artist with the most U.S. No.1 singles in a year; most consecutive weeks on the U.K. singles chart; and most digital No. 1 singles in the U.S.

[RELATED: The Journey of Rihanna: 6 Key Moments in Her Music Career]

Rihanna was also recognized as the most-“Liked” Person on Facebook, and with a net worth of $1.7 billion in August 2021, she broke the record for the richest female musician in the world. Besides that, “Rihanna Day” is celebrated every February 22nd in Barbados, and the street where she grew up has now been named “Rihanna Drive.” The singer was also a nine-time Grammy Award winner as of this writing in 2023.

5. She had a tough childhood

The now-highly-acclaimed music star had a tough childhood rife with witnessing drug and alcohol addiction at home. Rihanna Fenty was born on February 20, 1988, to Monica and Ronald Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados. Her rough childhood was largely due to her father’s alcoholism and drug use. This usually led to altercations at home between her parents. The family was also saddled with financial difficulties, so Rihanna regularly sold clothes with her father in their stall along the street.

The young Rihanna was often in ill health due to the excruciating headaches she suffered. By the age of 14, both parents had gotten divorced. After the divorce, the headaches began to drastically reduce. At 11, she became an army cadet. Young Rihanna was proud of the achievement—she sought to show people she was tough and could do anything.

Fellow Barbadian musician Shontelle Layne served as her drill sergeant. Under the stage name Shontelle, Layne would go on to release “Impossible,” a hit single in 2010. She later collaborated with Rihanna in the writing of the hit Rihanna single, “Man Down”. Rihanna remains one of the most successful artists in the world today. Her roots have served as a driving force in her music.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic