How To Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Featuring Post Malone, Goo Goo Dolls, and 50 Cent

It’s time to say goodbye to 2025 and usher in 2026. Viewers can do just that by tuning into ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora in New York, Chance the Rapper in Chicago, and Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough in Las Vegas, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is set to be an eight-hour-long extravaganza.

The special will run from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET on ABC. Those without cable can stream the show via services like Fubo, DIRECTV, and Sling TV.

Alternatively, the broadcast will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

For those who prefer to listen rather than watch, ABC has teamed up with iHeartRadio to stream the broadcast live across 150 stations nationwide. It will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

What to Expect from ABC’s New Year’s Eve Show

Diana Ross will headline the evening’s performances with a medley of timeless hits, including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”

“Together we begin a new year,” Ross said. “Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026.”

In addition to Ross, fans can expect performances from some of music’s biggest names. In fact, together, the night’s performers represent 831 million total monthly Spotify listeners.

Among those set to take the stage are 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, and Demi Lovato.

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes will also be featured, as will performances from T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, and Jordan Davis.

KPop Demon Hunters will also get its moment in the spotlight, with a performance featuring the singing voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.

Additional performers include Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, and OneRepublic.

Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson round out the list of performers.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)