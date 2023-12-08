Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Add Vegas Stop to 2024 World Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced today that they’ll be returning to Vegas for the first time in 20 years, adding a long-awaited Las Vegas stop to their celebrated 2024 World Tour.

Bruce and the band will be performing at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22. The tour is still slated to begin in Phoenix, AZ on March 19, and is wrapping on November 22 in Vancouver, BC after a lengthy trot around the globe.

Ever since Springsteen was forced to reschedule a sizable chunk of his 2023 tour due to health issues, demand for his blowout live performances has been higher than ever. It’s fair to say we might expect to see a few more surprise dates added to this tour, so stay tuned.

03/19 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

03/22 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena (NEW)

03/25 – San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena

03/28 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

03/31 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

04/04 – Inglewood, California – KIA Forum

04/07 – Inglewood, California – KIA Forum

04/12 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

04/15 – Albany, New York – NVP Arena

04/18 – Syracuse, New York – JMA Wireless Dome

04/21 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

05/05 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

05/09 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Boucher Road

05/12 – Kilkenny, Ireland – Nowlan Park

05/16 – Cork, Ireland – Pairc Ui Chaoimh

05/19 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

05/22 – Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light

05/25 – Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

05/28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany

06/01 – Milan, Italy – San Siro

06/03 – Milan, Italy – San Siro

06/12 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitano

06/14 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitano

06/17 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitano

06/20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

06/22 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

06/27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

06/29 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

07/02 – Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Park

07/05 – Hannover, Germany – Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Niedersachsenstadion)

07/09 – Odense, Denmark – Dyrskuepladsen

07/12 – Helsinki, Finland – Olympic Stadium

07/15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images

