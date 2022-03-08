Morgan Wallen Wins ACM Album of the Year; Addresses Fans

Morgan Wallen found himself in the spotlight at the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night (March 7) when he took home the prestigious award for Album of the Year for Dangerous: The Double Album.

The native, who made headlines around the world in 2021 when a TMZ report exposed him using an offensive racial slur, was in attendance at the show. He took the stage to say a few words and address his fans while accepting his award.

“I wrote some stuff down,” Wallen began. “When I started this album I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father and that’s become more important to me than anything else. To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter and that he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.”

He continued, “I want to say a special thank you to all the songwriters, producers, and musicians that played on this album. I wish you were standing here next to me now. This project would not be complete without each of you. I’d also like to thank my good Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my family, my close friends, my band, my team in Nashville, country radio, and everyone who has shown me grace along the way.”

It was then he took a moment to address his fans personally.

“Most importantly I have to address my fans, personally and directly: THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU,” he said with passion. “I’m blown away by you guys. God Bless.”

Since Wallen had been embroiled in controversy over his past racist comment, he took some time away from the spotlight to make an effort at rehabilitating his reputation. And fans stood by the country singer throughout, making his album, Dangerous: The Double Album, the best-selling record of the year.

Wallen is currently in the middle of his The Dangerous Tour, which kicked off on February 3. And again, fans showed their support. Due to unprecedented demand, Wallen added more dates at Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)—making him only the third artist in history to sell out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, three times in a year.

