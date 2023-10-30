ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Launch 2024 Edition of Their Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that they will resume their Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour next year with 36 new co-headlining performances across the U.S.

The new trek will be broken up into two legs, with the first series of dates kicking off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, winding down April 20 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and the second mapped out from an August 15 concert in Syracuse, New York, through a September 22 show in Ridgefield, Washington.

Black Stone Cherry will be the opening act for the first leg of the tour, while veteran Southern rockers The Outlaws will support ZZ Top and Skynyrd during the second leg.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time, while an artist presale will begin on Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be found on StubHub.

The 2023 edition of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour featured about 25 dates and ran from late July to mid-September.

ZZ Top’s 2023 tour plans wind down this week with an October 30-31 show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. Lynyrd Skynyrd also only have a couple of gigs remaining for this year—a December 28 concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and a December 31 performance at the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live bash in downtown Nashville.

This year, Lynyrd Skynyrd have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of their debut album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd, which was released in August of 1973. This past March also saw the death of the band’s last original surviving member, guitarist Gary Rossington at age 71. After Rossington’s passing, the group issued a statement explaining that it had decided to continue to tour.

“The current members of the band, led by Johnny Van Zant, the singer for the past 36 years, were unsure if they would continue following Gary’s untimely passing,” the message read. “After much discussion with the band, the families of [late founding members] Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, and [Gary’s widow] Dale Rossington, the collective has reached unified support, and feel that continuing to perform LIVE, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved.”

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour 2024

March 9 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

March 14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 15 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

March 16 – Columbia, SC @ University of South Carolina – Colonial Life Arena

March 22 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 23 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

March 24 – Macon, GA @ Macon Amphitheater

March 28 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 30 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

April 4 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 5 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center

April 6 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Propst Arena

April 12 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

April 13 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

April 14 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 18 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 19 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

April 20 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

August 15 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 23 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

August 24 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

September 5 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 12 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 19 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 21 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 22 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival

