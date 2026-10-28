6 Years Ago Today, the World Lost the Outlaw Country Pioneer Who Wrote Songs Recorded by Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson

On this day (October 28) in 2020, Billy Joe Shaver died after having a stroke at the age of 81. Unlike some major names who came out of the outlaw country movement, he never found mainstream success. However, fans of the subgenre have likely enjoyed his music. His songs were covered by Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson. Later, John Anderson had a top 10 hit with “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)” in 1981.

In the early 1960s, Shaver made one of the most important moves of his life. He relocated from Corsicana, Texas, to Houston. There, he became a regular at a club called the Old Quarter. More importantly, he befriended Townes Van Zandt, who convinced him to take his songwriting skills to Nashville. There, he apprenticed under songwriting legend Harlan Howard and later worked for Bobby Bare, according to Rolling Stone.

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This proximity to titanic figures in country music would continue throughout his life and career. For instance, he became friends with Kris Kristofferson, who invited him to play the Dripping Springs Reunion. He met Waylon Jennings, who agreed to record some of his songs while passing a guitar around a circle of songwriters in an Airstream trailer after his set. Kristofferson also recorded Shaver’s “Good Christian Soldier” for his debut album.

“I’m a songwriter first, and then whatever else I do second,” Shaver said. “I enjoy the heck out of entertaining and I enjoy all the aspects of what comes with it, but the song is like the cheapest psychiatrist there is. And I pretty much need one all the time.”

Billy Joe Shaver Helped Lay the Foundation of Outlaw Country

A long list of artists from Willie Nelson to Elvis Presley have recorded Billy Joe Shaver’s songs. Some of the world’s greatest songwriters, including Bob Dylan, have praised his skill over the years. His most impactful work, though, was with Waylon Jennings.

In 1973, Jennings released Honky Tonk Heroes. Many critics and genre historians cite it as the first real outlaw country album. Shaver wrote most of the songs on it, including the title track.

Shaver wrote or co-wrote nine of the album’s ten tracks. He shares writing credits with Jennings on “You Ask Me To,” which was later recorded by Presley. Additionally, he wrote “Omaha” with Hillman Hall. He came to the studio with the other seven cuts.

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Many of those songs appeared on the 2022 album Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver. Artists like Nelson, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Steve Earle, and Lucinda Williams contributed covers to the tracklist.

Shaver summed up the impact of his life, catalog, and career in his signature song “Live Forever.”

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