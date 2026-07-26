75,000 Fans Belt Out “Mr. Brightside” as Morgan Wallen Embraces Michigan’s Favorite Tradition

This weekend, Morgan Wallen‘s I’m Still The Problem tour is making its rounds at The Big House. Even though he’s not a Michigan native, Wallen seems determined to make himself at home.

The Big House is the largest stadium in the United States, and the third largest in the world. It’s home to the Wolverines, the football team at the University of Michigan.

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On Friday, the stadium, which boasts nearly 110,000 seats, was lit up by Wallen fans, who sang along passionately to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. If you’re a Michigan football fan, you know this is a tradition. Fans have been singing the song at home games since 2016, specifically during the third quarter of games.

Why exactly? The custom started during a game between the Wolverines and the University of Wisconsin. Apparently, the reason has to do with both encouraging players and unifying fans, as Kurt Wisenbaugh told M Live. Wisenbaugh was the director of game presentation when this particular tradition began.

“We obviously have moments, specifically on defense, when we want to get them hype and get them loud, but we also want to create moments of fun and unity,” he explained.

Will Wallen Break Zach Bryan’s Record This Weekend?

Ever since country singer Zach Bryan broke the record for concert attendance at The Big House in September, the venue has continued to establish itself as a top spot for music fans and sports fans alike.

In addition to performing the early 2000s classic, Wallen’s Friday night performance at Michigan Stadium was full of memorable moments.

For his walkout on Friday, Wallen welcomed University of Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson played defensive end there from 2018 to 2021.

Wallen even did a quick change in the middle of his set and came out sporting a Glen Rice UM basketball jersey. He was determined to showcase his Michigan pride, even though he’s a boy from Tennessee.

“As y’all know, I’m a Tennessee boy through and through, but this place is pretty damn cool, man,” Wallen told fans at one point during the concert, according to Bears Wire.

Wallen’s Friday show drew about 75,000 fans, which is quite a bit lower than Bryan’s record of 112,408. It doesn’t seem like he’s going to come close to that record with his shows combined this weekend. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to make it one to remember.

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