90s Country Icon Sobs in Pain While Undergoing Excruciating Treatment To Relieve Jaw Tension

LeAnn Rimes had an emotional reaction to a recent procedure. The singer, who’s been open about her health struggles as of late, recently underwent “deep jaw release,” a treatment that relieves tension in the jaw.

Videos by American Songwriter

Human Garage, the company Rimes turned to for the procedure, shared a video of her treatment on Instagram. In the clip, Garry Lineham, the founder of the company, put his hands in Rimes’ mouth. Meanwhile, another person held her head down.

After Lineham finished the treatment, Rimes broke down in sobs, repeatedly declaring, “Oh my God.”

“Say, ‘That part of my life is over,’” Lineham instructed Rimes. The singer laughed in response and stated, “That part of my life better be over.”

Rimes seemed stunned by the relief she felt after the treatment. She marveled, “You just don’t realize how much tension is in there.”

In the caption of the clip, the company explained more about the purpose of the procedure.

“The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us,” the caption read. “By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move.”

LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Recent Treatment

In an Instagram post of her own, Rimes shared why she decided to try the procedure.

“For as long as I can remember, my body has held tension like it’s been bracing for something. my jaw, my neck, my shoulders… especially the TMJ,” she wrote. “It’s never really let go. And as someone whose voice is literally my instrument, that kind of tightness doesn’t just live in the body. It shows up in how I breathe, how I express, how freely I can sing.”

After some research, Rimes wrote in a Substack post, she decided to explore fascia, which is the connective tissue that weaves through the entire body.

“Working with fascia felt like stepping into a new layer of healing, one that goes beyond thinking and into feeling,” she wrote. “It’s not gentle, it’s not comfortable, but this kind of deep work really accelerates the process and gets me to a point of greater opening, much faster that what I could do on my own.”

Rimes added, “Facial work asks you to be present with what your body has been carrying… and to finally let it move and move it did!”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images