90s Country Icons Cancel More Shows Amid Singer’s Ongoing Health Battle

Bonding over their love for artists like Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley, lead vocalist Raul Malo and bassist Robert Reynolds helped form The Mavericks in 1989. The Miami-based country outfit has since picked up awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, along with a Grammy Award for 1995’s “Here Comes the Rain.” In June 2024, Malo publicly revealed his cancer battle with fans. Understandably, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for The Mavericks ever since, with Malo’s chemotherapy treatments frequently interfering with the band’s performance schedule. Recently, the three-time ACM Award winners made the difficult decision to cancel three upcoming performances.

The Mavericks’ Raul Malo Is Still Recovering From Surgery

On Thursday (Sept. 11), the Mavericks announced on Instagram that Raul Malo is currently unable to travel per doctor’s orders. Unfortunately, this means the band must pull out of three planned appearances in New Haven, Connecticut; Verona, New York; and Boston.

“While Raul continues the long road to recovery, we hope you’ll still enjoy an incredible night of music with our great friends Dwight Yoakam and opener Philip Bowen!” the Mavericks wrote on social media. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your continued support during this time.”

The news comes just one week after The Mavericks canceled performances in Las Vegas and Santa Fe due to Malo’s health. Previously telling fans he would undergo surgery in August, the 60-year-old frontman shared a brief update on social media last month.

“Surgery went exactly as the doctors could’ve hoped for and I’m at home resting and healing every day,” Malo wrote on Instagram.

Prayers Pour in for Country Music Frontman Battling Stage 4 Cancer

After The Mavericks broke the disappointing news, fans began flooding the comments with well wishes for Raul Malo.

“Raul, you’ve gone above and beyond what anyone could hope for with all the concerts you play,” one Instagram user wrote. “One day, your treatments will be finished and you el be able to play as much as you desire. Your health is the most important thing, and I know all your fans are praying for you to continue to get well and the rest you need.”

