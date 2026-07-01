90s Country Legend Forced To Skip July 4 Mississippi Gig Due to “Medical Emergency”

First topping the country album chart in 1990 with his freshman record Killin’ Time, Clint Black went on to become one of the genre’s premiere artists that decade. Releasing 12 studio albums and 13 number-one singles, the four-time Country Music Association Award winner continues to perform at age 64.

As country fans across the United States gear up to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, Black was looking forward to entertaining fans the day before at the Pearl River Resort casino in Choctaw, Mississippi. Unfortunately, the “A Better Man” crooner will not take the stage after all as he recovers from an unexpected medical emergency.

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Clint Black is “on the Mend” in the Hospital

Taking to social media on Wednesday (July 1), Clint Black’s team announced that the Grammy-winning country star has canceled Friday’s (July 3) show after infected tonsils left him hospitalized on Sunday, June 28.

The singer needed emergency intravenous antibiotic treatment, but is “on the mend” and expected to make a full recovery, according to his team.

Black will likely be discharged from the hospital later this week.

“Clint and his team sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation may cause,” the post concluded. “All tickets will be fully refunded from the original point of purchase.”

A message from Clint and his team regarding the show scheduled for this Friday, July 3, in Choctaw, MS. pic.twitter.com/6totmOUN7B — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) July 1, 2026

Guests who purchased tickets through www.etix.com will automatically receive a full refund, according to local media. Those with questions may visit www.etix.com and click the Customer Support tab.

On social media, fans offered up prayers and supportive thoughts for the “Nothin’ but the Taillights” singer.

“Godspeed for a swift and full recovery,” wrote one Facebook user.

Clint Black is currently in the midst of his Back on the Blacktop tour. He is next scheduled to perform on Thursday, July 9, in Minden, Nevada.

This Country Legend Used to Trash Talk Clint Black

Hip-hop music and classic rock certainly don’t have the market cornered on artist vs. artist beef.

Country music has its own juicy history of feuds between singers, including Travis Tritt and Billy Ray Cyrus. And apparently… Clint Black and Garth Brooks?

During a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights, Black said, “There was a little bit of trash talk back then but it wasn’t as widely known.”

[RELATED: Clint Black Joins Riley Green’s Tour After Fellow Country Star Backs Out to Focus on Their Health]

What was Brooks’ chief issue with the “Nobody’s Home” crooner? Evidently, he’s just not unlikable enough.

“Garth would say things about me like, ‘You know, you really wanna hate this guy but you can’t because he’s so nice,’” Black recalled.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM