90s Country Star Pops up on Social Media 25 Years Later To Remind Us Just How Good This No. 1 Hit Was

Landing a contract with DreamWorks Nashville at just 15 years old, Jessica Andrews harnessed both girl-next-door innocence and turn-of-the-millennium female empowerment on her 2001 hit “Who I Am,” originally released in October of 2000. The title track off Andrews’ sophomore album, “Who I Am” topped the country songs chart and climbed to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Seemingly primed to take over as country music’s “next big thing,” the Tennessee native wound up resigned to the “one-hit wonder” annals of Nashville, releasing just one more album in 2003.

Still, “Who I Am” remains an irresistible slice of early-aughts country-pop nostalgia. And the ACM Award-winning artist, now 42, recently lifted every millennial woman’s spirits when she joined country singer Jessie James Decker for a duet of her breakout hit.

Jessica Andrews Heals the Hearts of Millennial Women Everywhere

On Monday (Jan. 12), Decker shared a video to Instagram of her sitting in a stairwell with none other than Jessica Andrews. The pair trade off in the first verse before Andrews belts the all-too-familiar chorus.

I am Rosemary’s granddaughter / The spitting image of my father, she sings. And when the day is done / My momma’s still my biggest fan.

The unexpected duet caught the attention of many a thirty-something woman, including Luke Combs’ wife, Nicole. “Song still goes so hard,” commented the 33-year-old.

“Oh my god,” added another. “Haven’t heard this song in like 20 yrs!! Loved it so much.”

Apparently, “Who I Am” also left quite the impression on Decker. Who remembers this one?” wrote the “Wanted” singer, 37. “One of the biggest country songs of our childhood! I’ve known Jess for many years and I’m lucky to call her a friend. Such a sweet soul and incredible vocalist.”

The Late Brett James Penned This Song

Last September, the country music industry mourned the death of award-winning songwriter Brett James, who penned hits like Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “When the Sun Goes Down” by Kenny Chesney. James, 57, died in a North Carolina plane crash alongside his wife and stepdaughter.

James also wrote “Who I Am,” Jessica Andrews’ breakout No. 1 hit, with fellow songwriter Troy Verges. During a May 2025 appearance on Bobby Bones’ Bobbycast podcast, Andrews recalled nearly losing the song to a very big name.

“I remember Martina McBride was on the phone begging for that song,” Andrews said. “And I remember at the time thinking like… she’s a mom, she’s got children. This song seems more like of a song that is somebody who’s, like, trying to find their way, and Martina’s more settled.”

She continued, “I really believed deeply that that was not the right song for her and that it was the right song for me. And thankfully, Brett and Troy agreed.”

Featured image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images