A 12-Pack of the Best Drinking Songs

What goes better together than a shot and a beer? That’s right: drinking and music.

We know that there are few better pairings than a few brews and a few tunes. So, why not offer up a 12-pack of songs to go with your favorite case of suds?

Below are some of, if not the best, tunes to listen to while you tip one back. We hope you enjoy (and please, as always, drink responsibly!)—let’s get to the music.

1. “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

“Tubthumping” might be the first song anyone thinks about when they think about drinking songs. Yes, you take some whiskey drink, you take some vodka drink. It’s that simple! Raise a glass to this everlasting tune.

2. “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx

Sometimes a night gets so rowdy that you need an excuse for your rollicking behavior. Jamie Foxx knows that and tells us so in this party jam.

3. “Cheers (Drink To That)” by Rihanna

Ri-Ri can do no wrong. And when she’s encouraging her listeners to let loose with a little party at the bar then we can only enjoy ourselves along with her and, well, drink to that. Yes, she’s right, life is too short to sit around miserable. Socialize.

4. “Drink In My Hand” by Eric Church

An anthem to the pleasure of drinking if we’ve ever heard one. All you gotta do is put a drink in my hand, Church sings. And we believe him because we’ve been there, we know the feeling.

5. “Lilac Wine” by Nina Simone

A bit more of a somber song. Sometimes it’s the most fun to sit in the dim light with a tall glass of wine and let the mysteries of life wash over you. When so, put on this track (also made famous later by Jeff Buckley).

6. “Shot For Me” by Drake

The king of emo pop music, Drake knows what it’s like to overthink. Sometimes that’s what we do when we tip a few back. Drake knows. Let his commiseration keep you warm like a glass of brandy.

7. “hole in the bottle” by Kelsea Ballerini

Indulgence. That’s the point right? Kelsea lets us know she’s into it with this tune. There’s a hole in the bottle–guess we have to get a new one.

8. “The Piano Has Been Drinking” by Tom Waits

A big growl, imaginative lyrics. A drunk piano played by a drunk person. This is what it’s all about, especially if you’re a poet like the great Tom Waits.

9. “You Me and the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight” by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Remember the swing craze of the ’90s? It went on for about two years and about a million shots of flaming vodka. “You Me and the Bottle Makes 3” was one of the big cuts from the era. Call and response, drinking lyrics, and revelry. What more could a party need?

10. “Have Another Drink” by the Kinks

The perfect pub-drinking song. The Kinks are one of the best bands of all time with timeless tunes. This is near the top of the list, to be sure. Drink up, lads.

11. “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers” by ZZ Top

Texas rock. This is probably where beer was born (okay, not really, but you get the point). We heard that all ZZ Top albums came with a flask, is that true? If not, it should be.

12. “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” by George Thorogood

The all-time best.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images