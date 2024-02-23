A Bathroom Fit for a King: Kid Rock Joins Joe Rogan, Sets the Record Straight About His “Golden Shower”

Kid Rock has a personality that’s larger than life, so it makes sense that he would have a mansion to match. However, fans probably didn’t know that the musician had a bathroom fit for royalty—gold toilets of course.

Videos by American Songwriter

While most people settle for porcelain white toilets, that won’t do for Kid Rock. The musician confessed that he made his bathroom into gold. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kid Rock opened up about his 27,000-square-foot mansion. It reportedly looks like a replica of the White House.

Visitors who’ve been in the mansion say there are only two bedrooms in the entire mansion. The rest, Kid Rock has turned into his own personal party paradise. The singer has a 20-person hot tub as well a gold-covered walk-in shower to match his gold toilets.

Even Joe Rogan was impressed. He told Kid Rock, “You’ve got a beautiful set up. The way you are living your life is amazing…. I’ve talked on this podcast many times about you giving me the tour of your house.”

Kid Rock wanted to set the record straight about his bathroom. He revealed that he has a lot more than just a gold plated shower. He explained, “It wasn’t even done, and by the way, you got that wrong. You said ‘He’s got a golden shower.’ I’m like ‘A golden shower?’ That’s like p–sing on somebody. It’s a gold bathroom.”

this is kid rock's bathroom in case you were wondering pic.twitter.com/5s6aMVihHm — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 8, 2022

Kid Rock on Gold Toilet Seats

Having gold toilets are easier said than done. Kid Rock confessed he went through a long search trying to find the toilets for his mansion. In particular, the toilet seats proved to be a major hassle, and he finally had to settle for something cheaper.

“You have no idea how hard it was to find gold toilets. Not joking. Now, you can go on Google and pop them up,” he explained, “I had to get the seat gold plated because I found a gold toilet, (but) I couldn’t find a seat and a lid. A f**king guy had to cheaply gold plate it.”

Rogan feels impressed with Kid Rock’s set-up. He said, “Your house is incredible. I describe it to everybody. There’s two bedrooms. The house is gigantic, it’s bigger than the actual White House, (and) it’s got two bedrooms…Your house is exactly (what a house would look like) if an 18-year-old kid won the lottery.”

Kid Rock confessed that his house may have ended up being too much if he owned it a few decades ago. He said, “If I had this f–king house 15 years ago, I’d be dead. I’d be f–king dead. No question.”

[Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage]