Jason Isbell & Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Cover Each Other’s “Dreamsicle” & “45” to Benefit Ally Coalition

On July 7, RCA Records released a new split seven-inch single that includes Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers rendition of Jason Isbell‘s “Dreamsicle,” and Jason Isbell’s cover of Bleachers’ new single “45.” Proceeds from the special release—limited to just 1,000 copies —will benefit Antonoff’s Ally Coalition.

“Dreamsicle,” served as Isbell’s lead single off his 2020 album with the 400 Unit, Reunions. The gut-wrenching track is a songwriting highlight of the award-winning collection of ten new songs and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2021 Americana Awards.

Isbell is slated to make his acting debut in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers Of The Flower Moon alongside Jesse Plemons, Leo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and fellow critically acclaimed country star Sturgill Simpson.

Isbell took on “45“—one of two lead singles from the upcoming Bleachers album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, due out July 30th via RCA Records. The second single, “Chinatown” features Bruce Springsteen. Beyond the new Bleachers project and following The Chicks’ comeback album, Gaslighter, and two surprise albums from Taylor Swift in 2020, Antonoff remains busy with more production work for Swift, St. Vincent, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey.

“Love this Bleachers song; I love what Jack did with ‘Dreamsicle.’ This was a hell of a lot of fun,” Isbell shared about the project. And Antonoff added, “Jason Isbell is the shit!”

BLEACHERS X JASON ISBELL 7” VINYL – DREAMSICLE B/W 45 [$15.00]

Antonoff founded the Ally Coalition in 2013 with his sister, Rachel, in an effort to provide support to LGBTQ youth. The organization is committed to bettering the lives of this youth population through tours, social media campaigns, and collaborative partnerships, providing meaningful support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth.

TAC’s connection to the music industry allows partnerships with artists who can use their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing this community and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.

While the two songs will only be available on the vinyl release, a short trailer offers snippets of both covers, below. The Bleachers x Jason Isbell 7″ Vinyl — “Dreamsicle” b/w “45” single is available for pre-order, here.

Photo Credit: Erik Tanner / Alysse Gafkjen