Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates

“Something In The Orange” singer Zach Bryan has recently announced a new tour in 2024, dubbed The Quittin’ Time Tour. He’ll be officially starting his tour in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center in March before wrapping up another great run of dates in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center next December.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Zach Bryan will be performing most of his dates in the U.S., the up-and-coming country music sensation will also be performing some of his gigs in Australia and Canada, giving international fans something to look forward to in 2024.

If you’re looking to see Zach Bryan live in North America, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tickets for his international dates, including all Australian and European shows, can be found through Viagogo.

Zach Bryan will be bringing a ton of talent with him on the road, including fellow up-and-comer Sierra Ferrell, who just announced a tour of her own called Shoot For The Moon, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and more.

Fans of the country music singer can expect to hear their favorite hits, as Zach Bryan is sure to dive into his deep catalog of smash songs. We hope he’ll be performing “Open the Gate”, “Fifth of May”, and of course “I Remember Everything”.

If you want to get tickets to see Zach Bryan live, we suggest buying them soon. There’s no telling if the Grammy-nominated artist will have any left as we get closer to his dates. To buy tickets to his North American shows, head to StubHub or click here.

If you’re looking to see Zach Bryan internationally, on either his Australian or European runs, head to Viagogo or click here.

12/09 – Melbourne, Australia – Flemington Racecourse

12/30 – San Diego, California – Wild Horses Festival

03/05 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/06 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/07 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/09 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

03/10 – Buffalo, New York – Keybank Center

03/12 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

03/14 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

03/15 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

03/17 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

03/18 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

03/20 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

03/22 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center

03/23 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center

03/25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

03/27 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

03/28 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

03/31 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

04/25 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

04/26 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

04/29 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

04/30 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

05/02 – St. Louis, Nebraska – Enterprise Center

05/03 – St. Louis, Nebraska – Enterprise Center

05/05 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/06 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/09 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

05/10 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

05/13 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

05/14 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

05/17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

05/18 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

05/31 – Oakland, California – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

06/02 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/03 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/04 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

06/08 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

06/14 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High

06/15 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High

06/20 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

06/23 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

06/26 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

06/29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium

07/17 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

07/21 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

07/22 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

07/25 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Caesars Superdome

07/27 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

07/30 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

07/31 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

08/03 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/04 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/06 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/07 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium

08/17 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

08/20 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/21 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/24 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

08/25 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center

08/26 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center

11/17 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/18 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

11/22 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

11/23 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

11/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/27 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/29 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

11/30 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

12/03 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

12/04 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

12/06 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

12/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

12/12 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

12/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

12/14 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

12/18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

12/19 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

FAQs

When do tickets for the Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time tour go on sale?

Tickets for most of Zach Bryan’s shows are on sale now. For the rest, you can join his guestlist on his website.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time 2023-2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Zach Bryan’s latest tour through StubHub for North American dates and Viagogo for European and Australian dates.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Zach Bryan 2023-2024 World Tour?

There is a waitlist for some of Zach Bryan’s shows that haven’t had any ticket sales yet. Check his website for more information.

How much do Zach Bryan’s tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Check Viagogo for any international dates including Australia and Europe.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 14 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Zach Bryan tour?

It doesn’t look like Zach Bryan is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

We’ve listed all of the current shows above, but Zach Bryan announced an initial 81 shows before adding 6 more. Check back again to see if the Grammy-nominated star adds any more.

Is there an age restriction for the Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time 2023-2024 Tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Zach Bryan tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation. For venues in either Europe or Australia, check through Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Zach Bryan merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour?

Zach Bryan is bringing a bunch of great guests for his Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour, including Sierra Ferrell, the Middle East, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner as supporting acts.

He’ll be sharing the stage with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow for select dates, giving fans even more of a reason to see the country star.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here. If you’re looking to avoid scams and counterfeit tickets at a Zach Bryan show in Australia or Europe, head to Viagogo or click here.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.