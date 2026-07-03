A Country Legend Is Returning to the Stage This Fourth of July, Six Years After His Death

While spending over six decades in country music, nothing compared to when Charlie Daniels released his No. 1 hit song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Instantly solidifying his place in the history of country music, the singer was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2008, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed him as a member. Sadly, Daniels passed away in 2020 at 83. But although six years have passed, Daniels will once again take the stage to celebrate July 4th thanks to a digital avatar.

There has been a drastic shift when it comes to concerts in recent years. Thanks to ABBA embracing the new age of technology, the group proved that the band could thrive even without the members on stage. Since that moment, KISS has announced a digital avatar concert. Even Sharon Osbourne revealed that a digital version of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, would tour the UK and the United States.

Videos by American Songwriter

And now, to celebrate America’s independence, Daniels will entertain fans for the first time in years at the July 4th celebration in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Headlining the concert, the Legend of Charlie Daniels tribute will showcase the talents of 8 Track Entertainment. The company behind the digital avatar, Daniels’ son, promised that it would be authentic.

[RELATED: Born on This Day in 1936, the Country Legend Who Wrote Songs for Elvis Presley and Played With Bob Dylan, Flatt & Scruggs, and Ringo Starr]

Charlie Daniels’ Tribute Concert Is NOT Abba Voyage

Like many others, Charlie Daniels Jr. was critical of merging his father’s legacy with the age of technology. But wanting to embrace the future and help introduce his father to a new generation, he insisted, “I only agreed to it with the understanding that this could not in any way look strange, creepy or unnatural. If it looked like a bad Disney audio animatronic figure, then I was out, but the work-in-progress 3D models has been very promising, and continues to improve with each new model.”

Daniels Jr. took no chances when helping create the digital avatar. Having watched his father perform, he made sure the team at 8 Track Entertainment knew the exact way Daniels held his fiddle.

Play video

Although compared to the ABBA show, Daniels Jr. noted how Daniels’ tribute concert would be completely different. “What the show is NOT is the ABBAtars ABBA Voyage show where the entire show is motion captured performing images of the band from their heyday in 1979.”

With Daniels making his debut on July 4, the singer’s family hopes the concert is only the beginning. “After the July 4th show, if there is a demand for it, there could be more performances.”

(Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)