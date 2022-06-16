A Father’s Day Gift Guide for Music Lovers and Musicians

Let’s face it, fathers can be difficult to shop for. Whether he’s your own father or another loved one, dads don’t make it easy on us. So, in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, we’ve pulled together a few gifts that we know the musical man in your life will love. Read below for a Father’s Day Gift Guide curated for music lovers and musicians.

1. The Rolling Stones Licked Live in NYC Limited Edition White 3LP

Starting out strong is the Rolling Stones’ recent release of their Licked Live in NYC album. The vinyl format of this record includes three discs of live performances from the band’s January 2003 performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out our review of the album HERE and purchase the vinyl HERE.

PRICE: $71.24

2. Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphone

Now, this gift is a classic. These sleek Marshall headphones are for the everyday music lover (one who knows a thing or two about form and function), as well as the musician. Their features include Bluetooth/wireless connectivity, 80+ hours of charge, and cushy ear pillows. Check ’em out HERE and help your loved one stand out in this AirPod world.

PRICE: $149.99

Music Note Cufflinks

They’re subtle and chic—the perfect gift for your loved one who likes the details to be just right. These music note cufflinks, which you can shop HERE, are perfect for weddings, formal or business attire, and great gifts for the best man, groom, father, boss, boyfriend, husband, or dad.

PRICE: $17.98

Boss Katana Mini—7-watt Combo Amp

The Boss Mini Amp is the definition of small but mighty. It’s a practical amp for your guitar that three amp voicings: Clean, Crunch, and Brown. And it only needs six AA batteries for seven hours of operation! (It’s also pretty cute if you ask us.) Check out this mini amp HERE.

PRICE: $109.99

An American Songwriter Membership

Shameless plug here since we wholeheartedly believe in this industry that we are a part of. Since 1984, American Songwriter has helped songwriters stay up to date, become inspired, and hone their craft. Many of the artists and songwriters we feature have been reading American Songwriter for years. Now, you can join them. Check out American Songwriter memberships for your loved one, or yourself, HERE.

AS LOW AS: $4.99 a month