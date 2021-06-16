10 Gifts For Music Loving Dads This Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a perfect time to cultivate your dad’s love of music by giving a thoughtful gift to brighten his day! With everything from musical books to music lessons and coffee to beer, this musical Father’s Day Gift Guide has something that your rock star dad will love.

1) Flea’s Memoir: Acid For The Children

This classic gift for dad is simply a good read. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist, Flea, wrote a memoir about his coming-of-age in the music scene, and how life on the road treated him. Flea’s wild youth in Los Angeles makes for a thrilling story that any father who loves rock ‘n’ roll will breeze through.

Price: $14.99 Amazon.com

Released by Fender, this little gem is a personal guitar amplifier—great for easy transportation. For those men in your life who love to have their guitar on the go, this is a great addition to the collection. It features a wide selection of tones from the wildly popular Mustang series amps. It’s easy as 1, 2, 3 — plug Mustang Micro directly into your guitar, connect your favorite wired headphones, and choose your perfect amp and effect settings.

Price: $99.99

Also released with Fender, Fender Play is a video-based digital learning platform available for desktop, iPad, iOS and Android mobile devices. Players learn and practice with hundreds of easy-to-follow, instructor-guided video lessons with a song-driven, personalized learning path. It’s easy to master new chords and riffs in a matter of minutes. They’ll be learning the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, The Lumineers and more in no time!

You can do a seven day free trial and then decide if the software is a good way to learn, making it an easy and flexible fit for those who are trying to pick up a new hobby and skill.

Price: $9.99 per month or $89 annually with 10% off gear

Another classic gift for guitar players, Fender’s new Hawaiian guitar strap is perfect for a beachy dad. This strap is great for the men in your life that spend time jamming out in warm, tropical weather — or who want to be somewhere warmer!

Price: $22.49 (Father’s day markdown)

A cajon is a fun way to ease into the world of percussion, and a great tool to add a little more flavor into your jam sessions. The little box drum is essential for any fathers who like to get together with friends and let the creative juices flow.

Price: $109.99

Fortunately for your coffee fanatics, there are many bands who have started their own custom coffee brands. Pictured below is Korn Koffee (of the band Korn), and other coffee brands like Dave Ellefson’s Roast in Peace, Joey Kramer’s Rockin’ & Roastin,’ and Whiskey Myers Whole Bean Coffee.

Price:

Korn Koffee – $15.99 – $17.99

Dave Ellefson’s coffee (Roast in Peace) – $14.99-$16.99

Joey Kramer’s Rockin’ & Roastin coffee – subscription prices

Whiskey Myers Whole Bean Coffee – $15.00

In the same vein, many bands and artists also made their own brews and booze. Pictured below is Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Reposado, and other brands include Kiss This Wine, Fergie’s wine—Ferguson Crest and Diddy’s Ciroc.

Price:

Kiss This Wine – $29.99 and up

Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo – $9.99 and up

Fergie’s Ferguson Crest wine – $25.00

Diddy’s Ciroc – $28.00 and up

You can never go wrong with a thoughtful customized gift, like custom guitar picks! Perfect for guitar playing fathers, this little gift will serve as a sweet reminder every time he picks up his guitar to play.

Price: Starts at $29.00 (Sold in packs of 100)

Photo Credit: Personalization Mall

For those of you in Nashville, the brand new Gibson Garage guitar shop is a new fan-favorite destination for guitar players and lovers. The shop has all the latest and greatest music equipment, and has been said to leave guitarists’ jaws dropping with the wide selection of stunning instruments. If you aren’t in the music city, check out your local music shops for a fun day with dad.

You can never go wrong with purchasing some in-person music lessons for your pops. Your local guitar center offers a wide variety of different instrumental lessons, and other local shops in your area may have other wide selections of lessons offered.

Price: Varies depending on plan

Cover photo credit: Stocksy United