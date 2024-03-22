A New Boss in Town? Zach Bryan Breaks Bruce Springsteen’s Home State Record During Quittin’ Time Tour

Zach Bryan is nowhere close to quittin’ time. During his tour stop in Newark, New Jersey, he broke attendance records for the Prudential Center when 19,151 people crowded in to see him perform. He not only broke Travis Scott’s December attendance record of 18,641 people, he broke Bruce Springsteen’s as well. In his home state, no less.

Springsteen previously held the arena attendance record before Scott, with 18,284 people in 2016 and 18,220 people in April 2023. Bryan has already broken a few attendance records in the past, one at the BOK Center in his own home state of Oklahoma and another at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, during his 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour.

Zach Bryan’s live show has been described as nothing short of electrifying. He’s previously brought out Kacey Musgraves for a rendition of their duet “I Remember Everything” at the tour’s opening night in Chicago. Whether or not we’ll see her again on his tour is up for debate, as she’s gearing up for a tour of her own. However, Bryan isn’t done yet, and his tour is currently stretching into December.

Zach Bryan, hit maker and RECORD BREAKER 🎸 All 19,000+ of you in the building last Friday night are part of #PruCenter history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9wq2QVvOd7 — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) March 20, 2024

Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Songs During Quittin’ Time Tour

At the New Jersey show, Zach Bryan debuted yet another unreleased song in full, following the last on at his Chicago show. “Sandpaper” is the latest look into what he’s been working on, as he announced to the audience that it will most likely be on his next album.

The song is romantic, and was backed by synth, guitar, and additional vocals during the show. He previously posted a 45-second preview of the song on social media with just him and an acoustic guitar, and fans speculated that the song was written for his girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia.

The song includes lines like, You’re like sandpaper / Baby you’re trying to smooth me out, and other romantic notions. Previously during the tour, he debuted another unreleased song, which fans have dubbed “The Great American Bar Scene.”

This song is a hard-hitter, with lines like, I tried like hell / To keep my health / Treat others well / And understand why life’s not fair / Uncertain and mean / In the great American bar scene. It has Bryan’s signature rough and gravelly sound, not just in his vocals, but in the lyrics and instrumentation as well. He’s good at giving his songs texture, which makes them stand out as Zach Bryan originals.

Featured Image by Mindy Small/Getty Images