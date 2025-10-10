Eric Church Brings His Live Experience to IMAX With ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’

Kicking off the summer, Eric Church released his first album in four years with Evangeline vs. the Machine. While featuring songs like “Johnny” and “Hands of Time”, the album nabbed the No. 1 spot on the UK Country Albums chart. In the U.S., it landed No. 5 on the Top Country Albums chart. Thrilled over what he accomplished with the album, he decided to hit the road with the Free the Machine tour. But knowing that every fan couldn’t make it to his show, the singer decided to bring the concert to them with an exclusive IMAX film.

With the cost of a concert ticket rising over the last few years, fans found it increasingly difficult to see their favorite singers in person. Looking at the average ticket for a Church concert – it can range from $100 to $200. But when it came to an IMAX film, the prices dropped to around $30. Already a much cheaper option, Church was excited to announce his Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive film.

While teaming up with IMAX, MCA, Mercury Studios, and Q Prime South, fans will be able to see Church perform on the big screen starting February 13, 2026. As for the details about the film, the concert was recorded at The Pinnacle in Nashville and featured the country star performing his entire album.

But don’t worry, after covering Evangeline vs. the Machine, Church turned to a few of his classics like “Sinners Like Me”, “Springsteen”, and “Desperate Man.”

As for why Church decided to bring his concert in Nashville to IMAX, he explained, “I’ve played a lot of shows. I’ve never had two nights like these where the room felt literally transported. We went to a different plane, musically, artistically, emotionally.” Church insisted, “It was unforgettable and I’ll remember it the rest of my days.”

With Church never wanting to forget that moment, fans can take part in that special night thanks to IMAX. Don’t miss Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive, releasing in Canada and the U.S. on Friday, February 13, 2026.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)