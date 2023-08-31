A Q&A With the Sounds Like Summer Song Contest Promotion Winner, my friends call me Mel

“Coastline”

By my friends call me Mel

Interview by American Songwriter

Mel Scheiber, aka my friends call me Mel, is the American Songwriter Sounds Like Summer Song Contest Promotion winner for her song “Coastline.” American Songwriter caught up with Mel to get the story behind her Summer hit.

How long have you been songwriting?

When I was a little girl, I could often be found in my room creating little theme songs for the characters I would create for pretend play. The first shift in songwriting happened for me in 4th grade when I submitted a song called “My Hero” to a competition as a thank you to my brother who had left to serve in the military. The impact of processing life changes through songwriting was undeniable, and it’s something I continued to go back to with each season of life.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Song Contest?

After seeing a couple instagram posts about it, I was drawn in by the talent of artists they were spotlighting as well as seeing many of my songwriting heroes as the judges. I mean if this gets me any closer to sharing music with The Band CAMINO, I gotta shoot my shot, right?

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Coastline”?

“Coastline” captures the feeling of nostalgic summertime bliss with friends, reminding the listener to savor the carefree moments of youth. It’s upbeat surf rock, synthy pop windows-rolled-down vibes blend together the indie pop style of Bleachers with the new wave sounds of Harry Styles.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Julia Michaels—her intuitive rhythmic choices in combination with her confessional lyrics pack such a punch with every song she is a writer on.



Taylor Swift—her storytelling, the way she can turn a phrase, the way she can capture a feeling in a stanza, a genre blending queen

Jon Bellion—every song he writes on is one of my favorites, the way he infuses soul with hard hitting beats/lyrics is unmatched.

Are you planning on releasing any new music anytime soon?

I am SO excited to share that I have a song, releasing this October, that I’m working on. It’s an anthem for the burnout twenty somethings who just want to enjoy their youth, and not be stuck in the daily grind. It’s honest, confessional synth pop similar to Lauv and Julia Michaels.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

I asked myself two questions before entering the contest: What do you have to lose? What do you have to gain? Those answers led me to press that submit button with the knowledge that I had nothing to lose and I was winning by simply putting myself out there. You never know what opportunities can come around the corner of a yes, and often it’s found in those unexpected places.

Listen to the winning song below:,,,,,,——