‘American Idol’ Star Comes to Life in Season 24 ‘Idol University’ Promo

Last May, confetti rained down on Jamal Roberts as American Idol viewers crowned him the winner over John Foster and Breanna Nix. The Mississippi native joined an elite pantheon of champions that include best-selling artists Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, as well as other alumni who fell short of the top prize but no doubt left their mark on the show and music industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

With the show’s 24th season just around the corner, Underwood will return for her second stint as a judge. In a promo posted to social media Wednesday (Dec. 31), the “Before He Cheats” singer, 42, joined fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with longtime host Ryan Seacrest, to take a walk down memory lane.

‘American Idol’ Season 24 Premieres This Month

The video begins with Seacrest, sporting a royal blue letterman’s jacket, welcoming the judges to “American Idol University.”

“With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” Seacrest said.

All sporting similar looks, the judges walk through the room, pointing out photos of Idol’s most famous alumni. “A dream come true in every direction,” Richie remarks.

Eventually, they happen upon what at first appears to be a life-sized wax figure of Idol icon Clay Aiken. Just 24 years old at the time, the North Carolina native gained a massive following during his impressive season 2 run, eventually finishing second behind winner Ruben Studdard. Then, much to the trio’s shock, the “wax figure” reveals himself as Clay Aiken in the flesh.

[RELATED: “Forever Baby”: ‘American Idol’ Winner Iam Tongi Gets Engaged]

As the judges approach a door labeled “Welcome 2026 Idols,” Aiken swoops in to steal Seacrest’s famous line: “Who will be the next American Idol?”

“Um, that’s my line!” retorts Seacrest.

A Look at the Show’s Upcoming Format Changes

This year, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are back for their ninth seasons on the judging panel. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood returns for her second season after replacing Katy Perry last year.

In a September 2025 interview with TV Insider, showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick teased some forthcoming twists.

“I can’t really get into any details, but we do have some big format changes coming for sure,” she said. “There are going to be some surprises around every turn for sure.”

Tune in to ABC on Monday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern to find out more.

Featured image by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images