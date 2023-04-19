Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Released

On Tuesday (April 18), news broke regarding the cause of the 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter’s death.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Carter died from drowning after inhaling difluoroethane (found in compressed air) and taking alprazolam (a generic form of Xanax), said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The pop star, whose best-known song is the 2009 pop hit “I’m All About You,” died at home in Lancaster, California on November 5 in his bathtub while “incapacitated” as the drugs put him under. Carter, like other musicians before him (see: Whitney Houston and Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries), slipped underwater and suffocated.

News of Carter’s death was first reported by TMZ .

Carter’s body was found by his house sitter, according to police. There were pills and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom, per law enforcement.

Carter released his fifth album, LØVË, in 2018. He is the younger brother of 42-year-old Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. He was the twin sibling of Angel Carter.

“My heart has been broken today,” wrote Nick, who is going through his own personal issues, on social media. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” wrote Angel. “You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔.”

Carter’s little sister Leslie died in 2012 at 25 years old from an overdose. His father Robert died in 2017 from a heart attack. Carter struggled with drug addiction and legal issues throughout his career.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images