Newly Released Music from Aaron Carter Will Benefit Childhood Mental Health Foundation

Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, is opening up about her family’s struggles in the hopes that she can make a difference in the lives of others dealing with similar grief. Aaron Carter died of an accidental drowning in November 2022, and some of his previously unheard music is now being posthumously released in the form of The Recovery Album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Carter family has dealt with many tragedies over the years—they lost two sisters, Leslie in 2012 at age 25, and Bobbie Jean in 2023 at the age of 41. Both causes of death were apparent overdoses. Nick Carter and Angel Carter remain Aaron’s only living full-blood siblings, and Angel is working to benefit childhood mental health with her late twin’s unreleased music.

A portion of the proceeds from The Recovery Album will go to The Kids Mental Health Foundation, a nonprofit that works to make mental health a crucial part of raising children. It provides resources for parents, guardians, teachers, and kids to educate themselves and help end the stigma around mental health.

[RELATED: Nick Carter Writes New Song for His Late Brother Aaron]

Previously Unheard Album From Aaron Carter to Benefit Childhood Mental Health Foundation

Angel Carter Conrad recently spoke to CBS Sunday Mornings about her brother’s unreleased music, and how the album will benefit the foundation. She also mentioned mental health stigma and how it affected her family.

“There’s certainly a generational dysfunction issue here that comes along with it, but as far as growing up, there was a time when we were, you know, a really close family. There was a lot of love, but there was a lot of chaos going on at the same time,” she said.

According to Angel, once Nick and Aaron’s popularity started rising, the fame changed their family dynamics. Their parents often fought, and eventually divorced. “Once money started coming in, you know we were a family that had no money,” Angel admitted. “We were from upstate New York. My parents were poor and they had never seen anything like this before, so once the money started coming in, it really started changing the dynamic because money became the moving force.”

Through her siblings’ tragedies, Angel wants to bring awareness to addiction and mental health issues. “The good in this situation is that Aaron does have this platform and my family has this platform and I would like to turn this ship around and to really start helping some other people and to learn from our story.”

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images