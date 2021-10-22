ABBA Release Song Recorded in 1978 on Upcoming New Album ‘Voyage’

ABBA shared “Just a Notion,” the third single off their upcoming album, Voyage, out Nov. 5, the group’s first release in 40 years.

Following previous singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” the new single was originally recorded in September 1978 and never made the final cut of the ABBA’s sixth album Voulez-Vous in 1979.

Featuring new instrumentals, the new version of “Just a Notion” retains the vocals from the original recording.

“‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song, and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times,” said the group’s Björn Ulvaeu on ABBA’s Twitter page.

The band—Ulvaeus, along with Agnetha Fältskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad (Frida), and Benny Andersson—first revealed their comeback in August after launching a new website and later revealing news of an upcoming concert at a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, featuring the four members’ avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band.

Ulvaeus said ABBA shared the song when it was originally recorded with a publisher in France and several people they trusted, who all liked the song from what he remembers. Now, 43 years later, he still doesn’t know why the song was excluded from Voulez-Vous in the first place.

“Why did we decide against it,” said Ulvaeus. “In hindsight, I have no clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. It’s a mystery, and it will remain a mystery.”