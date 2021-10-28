The Final Record: ABBA Declares “This Is It” Regarding Their Return

The four members of the storied Swedish pop-rock band ABBA recently did what most musical groups can’t, or won’t do—they got the band back together.

Composed of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, ABBA is widely known for their hit single “Dancing Queen,” and their songs that were adapted for the musical Mama Mia!. These contributions to the music community are by themselves unparalleled, and the quartet had an additional 47 hit singles to become one of the best-selling groups of all time.

So, when ABBA disbanded in 1982, fans were devastated. Until this year.

ABBA recently announced that they will be dropping a new album, titled Voyage, on November 5. The album, recorded at Andersson’s studio in Stockholm, includes the previously released singles ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’. On October 22, the band dropped “Just a Notion,” the third single from their forthcoming record.

“Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks,” Ulvaeus says. “In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.”

He adds, “‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

Despite the immense excitement surrounding ABBA’s return, the band also announced that this record will be their final record. “This is it,” Andersson told The Guardian. “It’s got to be, you know.”

“I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982,” he continued. “I never said myself that Abba was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it.”

You can pre-order the band’s grand finale here.

Listen to ABBA’s “Just a Notion” below.

Photo by Baillie Walsh