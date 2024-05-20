Watch Hootie & the Blowfish Perform Medley of Hits With ‘American Idol’ Finalist Will Moseley

Bringing their flare and fun to the American Idol stage, Hootie & the Blowfish performed a medley featuring hit songs “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry,” and “Only Wanna Be With You” alongside contestant Will Moseley.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hootie & the Blowfish is among the guest artists selected to perform during the show’s Season 22. Other guests were New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, CeCe Winans, Cody Johnson, Seal, James Bey, and Bishop Briggs.

Season 22 is quite an emotional season, with it being Katy Perry’s last season as an American Idol judge. The pop songstress has been sitting at the judges’ table for seven years.

In a press release, fellow American Idol judge reflected on his time with Perry. “The relationship with [Katy] that we’ve had – me and Lionel and Ryan and the show – has been amazing,” Bryan shared. “I don’t know any info on who may be her potential replacement, but it’s a fun thing to be a part of.”

Speaking about Perry’s future plans, Bryan said, “I think Katie, you know, I think she’s probably launching world tours and stuff where she goes around the world, and so she probably had to make a decision several months out to get in front of her plans.”

Luke Bryan then added he’s still having fun on the show and he does not appear to have any plans to leave American Idol anytime soon. “I kind of treat American Idol like I do my music career. As long as the show feels like the show is reinventing itself and as long as it looks fresh and fun and I know we’re really doing positive things, it’s gonna always be something that I really consider doing.”

ABC has not announced who will be replacing Katy Perry on American Idol yet.

