Billy Joel Teases First Album in 22 Years, Closes GRAMMYs Out with Epic “You May Be Right” Performance

Billy Joel thrilled fans on Sunday, February 4, by delivering the live debut of “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new song in 17 years, on the 2024 Grammy ceremony. With the Piano Man finally producing new music again, Access Hollywood chatted with the legendary singer/songwriter on the red carpet before the big event and asked him if a full-length album could also be on the way.

“It might be,” Joel answered coyly.

Joel’s wife, Alexis, then piped in, saying, “We don’t know. We’re kind of reluctant on that one, right?”

The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer continued, teasing, “It might be, it might not be.”

Alexis, spoke up again, maintaining, “As of now, we’re just doing one step at a time. It took a long time to get here.”

Joel then added, “I’m just putting my toe in the water here.”

About “Turn the Lights Back On”

“Turn the Lights Back On,” which was released on Thursday, February 4, is the first new song Joel has released since December 2007, when he issued the track “Christmas in Fallujah.” That tune, which featured vocals by singer/songwriter Cass Dillon, raised money for the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops. Earlier that year, Joel released a song titled “All My Life” as promotional single. It was written as an anniversary gift for his then-wife Katie Lee.

Joel’s most recent full-length studio album was Fantasies and Delusions in 2001. The record featured a collection of original instrumental classical compositions. His last album of original pop songs was River of Dreams, which came out back in 1993.

“Turn the Lights Back On” is available now via digital formats. You also can purchase the song as a vinyl single at Joel’s online store. In addition, an animated lyric video for the tune has been posted on Joel’s official YouTube channel.

How Joel Felt About Debuting New Song

On the Grammys red carpet, Access Hollywood asked Joel how he felt about debuting new music at the event after so many years.

“It feels like Rip Van Winkle,” Joel said. “There’s so much that’s happened in the last 30 years. The state of the art has changed. I don’t know how the charts work. I don’t know how radio works. I just … play the piano.”

Joel’s Grammy-Closing Performance of “You May Be Right”

Joel not only played “Turn the Lights Back On” on the Grammys, he also closed out the show with a rousing rendition of his rocking 1980 hit “You May Be Right.”

Wearing dark sunglasses and a leather jacket, the music great was backed by his touring band as the New York City skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge were projected on the giant video screen behind the stage. The performance included a wailing sax solo from longtime Joel band member Mark Rivera.

Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Joel has a busy 2024 tour schedule lined up. His next concert takes place this Friday, February 9, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show is part of his long-running monthly residency at the famous venue, which is set to wind down on July 25.

Joel also has headlining shows scheduled in Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K. In addition, Joel will be playing five co-headlining concerts with Sting, as well as two with Stevie Nicks and one with Rod Stewart. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

