Emotions Flow as Katy Perry Delivers Her Roaring Final ‘American Idol’ Performance, Shares Duet With Jack Blocker

American Idol viewers have experienced seven seasons of laughs, tears and wacky wardrobe choices from Katy Perry. The “Teenage Dream” singer has brought her colorful personality and star power to her judge’s chair. Fans have enjoyed watching her form tight bonds with the Idol hopefuls, along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Now, the Queen of Camp’s Idol reign has come to an end, as Perry has decided to focus solely on her music career for now. Bryan promised viewers that Perry’s farewell would be an emotional one. However, viewers couldn’t have fully themselves for the “I Kissed a Girl’s” final performance.

Katy Perry Bids ‘American Idol’ Farewell

Perry is certainly never one to do anything halfway. After all, she didn’t become one of the best-selling female artists of all time by playing small. During Sunday’s (May 190 season 22 finale of American Idol, the “Part of Me” singer owned the stage for the last time. Perry joined season 22 third-place finisher Jack Blocker onstage for a stunning duet of her 2020 hit “What Makes a Woman.”

“Jack and Katy’s performance got me in a puddle right now,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

After 7 years of serving as the crazy judge, Katy Perry performs a final time on the finale of #AmericanIdol tonight. She will be missed next year. pic.twitter.com/4FtzZlM8dw — erik walker (@erikmwalker) May 20, 2024

Another viewer agreed: “I’m going to need Jack to feature on an actual Katy song.”

Who Are Season 23’s Judges?

The judging trio of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been together since NBC decided to revive the singing reality competition show. Perry shook things up when she announced her departure in February. Speculation has swirled all season long about who will take her place in 2025. But according to rumors, Perry’s absence may not be the only change viewers see next year.

Recently, an insider told Life & Style that the show’s producers have considered starting from scratch. “This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they’ve been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot.”

Neither Bryan nor Richie have announced or even hinted at plans to exit American Idol. Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Perry, although his $25 million price tag may complicate matters.

