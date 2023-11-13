Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Speaks Out About Being Fired—“I was Heartbroken and Blindsided”

Being the son of Max Weinberg, the drummer for Bruce Springsteen, Jay Weinberg knew from an early age he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and share his music with the world. Although he didn’t play the drums until he was 14, the musician first learned the guitar at just 9 years old. Never losing his passion for music and art, he eventually found himself on stage with the heavy metal band, Slipknot. For the next decade, Weinberg traveled all over, performing alongside the masked performers until they surprisingly fired him. With fans shocked, the drummer recently addressed the news and what the future holds.

History Repeating Itself

While bands go through some growing pains when it comes to new talent and performers, Jay Weinberg believed he found his forever home with Slipknot. Starting back in 1995 with original drummer Joey Jordison, the band welcomed Weinberg in 2013 after their previous drummer left. At the time, the band claimed personal reasons for the split, but Jordison admitted they fired him, insisting, “I would never abandon it, or my fans.”

Although Jordison has since moved on, Jay Weinberg finds himself in the same position as the person he replaced. With fans wanting answers, the drummer collected his thoughts and shared them on Instagram, writing, “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.” He added, “However, I’ve been overwhelmed by—and truly grateful for—the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.”

Jay Weinberg Looks Forward To The Future

Promising fans this isn’t the end of his journey as a drummer, Jay Weinberg didn’t let the news sully his passion for music. “I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world.”

As for Slipknot, the band released their own statement about the sudden change, noting, “Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

