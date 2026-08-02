AC/DC Frontman Nearly Hit on Stage After Set Piece Malfunctions During Las Vegas Show

It was a close call for Brian Johnson during AC/DC’s latest show. The band took the stage in Las Vegas on Aug. 1, and things didn’t exactly go to plan.

According to fan video from the Allegiant Stadium concert, Johnson was walking on stage when a cannon in the set malfunctioned. The prop slammed down, with one part hitting an onstage light, and another part heading towards Johnson himself.

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The frontman heard the commotion and turned around, finding a piece of the cannon dangling nearby. He stared at the situation for a few seconds with his hand on his hip, before shrugging and getting back to the show.

In the blink of an eye the situation was behind him, and the concert continued on without incident.

AC/DC show almost went wrong in Vegas last night. pic.twitter.com/DX2jdL2e2D — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) August 2, 2026

AC/DC Is on the Road

AC/DC’s Vegas show was the latest stop on their Power Up Tour. The trek kicked off back in 2024, and has taken the band across Europe, North America, Australia, and South America.

The latest U.S. leg began July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has since taken them to locations including Ohio and Texas.

Next up, AC/DC will play in Santa Clarita, California, on Aug. 5. They’ll continue their latest North American leg throughout the summer, before wrapping things up in Philadelphia on Sept. 29.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Johnson and guitarist Angus Young discussed life on the road.

“One of the biggest things we’ve noticed is we’ve done this without any major breakdowns,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of people, a lot of vehicles, a lot of personnel to keep a basic rock ‘n’ roll heart beating in the middle of it.”

As for what they’d like their band’s legacy to be, Young said it’s simple: “A great rock band.”

“They were great at what they did. And they did it consistently,” Johnson agreed of what he’d like people to say about AC/DC, before reflecting on his own legacy.

“You never thought back in the day that, when I finish here, I’m going to be 79,” he said. “… Saying it back then, I would have just laughed at you.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

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