Zac Brown Band Stuns Boston Crowd With Biggest Giveaway in History

Getting the chance to see their favorite artist perform is more than enough for most fans. But some groups took it a step further by making the night truly unforgettable by welcoming a fan on stage or giving away an instrument. Although fans dreamed and cherished those surprise moments, the Zac Brown Band didn’t want to leave a single person out when they handed out four cruises per show during their Love & Fear US Tour. Already a generous gift, the Zac Brown Band took it a step further when they awarded every fan in attendance a cruise vacation.

During their historic show at Fenway Park on Sunday, Zac Brown looked out over the crowd, wondering who would get the free cruise. But the more fans he saw, the more he wanted to give them all a cruise. So, he did exactly that when he declared, “Tonight we’re going to do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy. I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat.”

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While the crowd erupted into cheers, Browns celebrated the moment, announcing, “This is the biggest giveaway in history ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park.” Although the biggest giveaway in history, it also came with one of the biggest bills in history.

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The Zac Brown Band’s Giveaway Cost Millions

Looking at the numbers, the value of sending every fan on a vacation aboard Margaritaville at Sea was around $40 million. Thankfully for Brown, the promotion came through a partnership with Margaritaville at Sea rather than fully out of his own pocket.

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, also celebrated the historic giveaway and partnership. Releasing a statement, it read, “We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans. This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality.”

For fans in attendance, Brown urged them to text a code to a number provided to gain access to the cruise. Fans will have the opportunity to redeem the cruise over the next year. And they won’t be alone as the country star gifted two tickets per person.

With fans leaving Fenway Park with more than just memories, the giveaway marked one of the most generous moments in concert history.

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports)