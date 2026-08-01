After 500,000 Fans Flooded Ticketmaster, Country Legend Adds a Third Stadium Show

This year, concert-going country music fans have been in for a treat. From Ella Langley‘s Dandelion tour to Alan Jackson’s final show, venues have been selling out left and right. Even Garth Brooks, who recently announced his Blame It On My Roots arena tour on July 7, is adding on a few more dates for fans who weren’t able to snag a ticket.

So far, fans have only had the option to buy tickets for Brooks’ tour in two cities: Indianapolis, Indiana, and Denver, Colorado. Hundreds of thousands of fans showed up for the singer, who hasn’t been to cities like Indianapolis in nearly a decade.

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On X, Team Garth thanked fans for their dedication on Ticketmaster. Then, he gave the city two new weekend shows.

“No one was prepared for this. Nearly 400,000 in the Ticketmaster queue!!! Your patience is so appreciated. This is crazy. THANK YOU.”

As for the Denver shows, the response was similar, with even more people showing up in the queue.

“Denver!!! Over HALF A MILLION in the queue!” he shared. “THANK YOU for showing up like this! Because of your incredible response, Garth is adding another show, plenty of good seats…”

Denver is also now getting two additional shows on September 6, one matinee and one in the evening, as he confirmed via social media.

“You just keep showing up, so we’re gonna keep showing up too! Garth’s adding a FOURTH and final show!!!! Stay up late with us on Sunday! Monday’s a holiday!”’

What Makes the ‘Blame It on My Roots Tour’ So Special?

Clearly, country music fans are pretty eager to see Brooks live. So, what makes this particular tour so special?

The Blame It On My Roots Tour marks Brooks’ official return to arena stages, ever since he launched his first world tour in 1996. That world tour totally redefined touring expectations, especially with the use of Brooks’ Drum Pod.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Drum Pod, it’s a contraption that not only creates a cool atmosphere onstage, but also allows for high-quality live recordings of the show being performed.

Brooks’ Double Live album, which captured the recordings from those nights, is now certified 25 million by the RIAA. It’s also become the biggest-selling live album in the history of recorded music.

Not to mention, on his Blame It On My Roots Tour, Brooks is making the price of all tickets the same, regardless of where the seat is in the arena. All tickets are the same price of $155.25 on Ticketmaster.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said in a statement. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Really, it’s no wonder that seats are selling out fast. This tour seems like the experience of a lifetime.

Photo by: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

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