Chris Stapleton Wrote a New Song During a Rain Delay—Then Played It Live for Fans Who Never Left

When discussing the songwriting process, most artists present an entirely different timeline. For some, the time from idea to finished song could take days, weeks, months, and even years. Others suggested it only took a few hours to finish a track. Although impressive, it was hard to compete with Chris Stapleton. Looking past all his milestones and accolades, the hitmaker recently performed an unreleased song just minutes after writing it.

Currently on the All-American Road Show tour, Stapleton pulled into Cincinnati, Ohio, for a show at Paycor Stadium. With Allen Stone and Lainey Wilson expected to perform, fans packed the stadium. But the night quickly soured when severe weather ripped through the area. With fans battling the weather, Wilson eventually hit the stage after Stone was forced to cancel.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

With Wilson powering through her set, fans prepared for Stapleton. But once again, severe weather interjected, causing a two-hour delay. By the time the country singer hit the stage, it was 10:00 pm. Hoping to make it up to those fans who stuck around, he presented them with an unreleased track that he wrote during the break.

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton Honors America With Unique July 4th Concert Deal That Is Pure 1776]

It Pays Not To Leave A Chris Stapleton Concert Early

Announcing the surprise song, Stapleton told the crowd, “We might try a song we wrote about 10 minutes ago. How does that sound? It’s a special treat for you. I’m normally very rehearsed, and I like to rehearse. But I feel like you guys have earned it — nobody left. I certainly appreciate it.”

While the title of the track remained unknown, most labeled it “Waiting On (A Lightning Strike).” Fitting into that signature sound of Stapleton, the lyrics included, “I’m sitting here wishing I could know/If you’re gonna leave or if you can’t let go/While we’re waiting on, waiting on a lightning strike/I’m just sitting here wishing I could know/If you’re gonna run from the thunder roll/While we’re waiting on, waiting on a lightning strike.”

Thankfully, a video of the performances was shared on social media. With fans already calling for its release, one person considered it worth the wait. “Was there. Best concert I’ve been to. Worth the waiting through the storm and sirens.”

Instead of letting the storm ruin the evening, Stapleton turned it into inspiration. And judging by the reaction from fans, the unexpected delay may have produced his next No. 1 hit.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)