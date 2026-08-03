Luke Combs Achieves Historic Wembley Stadium Milestone

Kicking off his My Kinda Saturday Night tour in March, Luke Combs took country music all around the world, performing in Canada, Sweden, France, Ireland, Scotland, England, and the United States. And with each new concert, the singer watched his stardom expand. But when taking the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium, Combs found himself in an entirely different element as 90,000 fans screamed his name. While performing hits like “I Ain’t No Cowboy” and “Going, Going, Gone,” Combs set a new world record for being the first solo country musician to headline the venue.

Every singer wants to set a world record, but for Combs, his Wembley concert caught the attention of Guinness World Records. According to the organization, “The first solo country artist to headline Wembley Stadium is Luke Combs (USA), who took over the historic venue in London, UK, on 31 July and 1–2 August 2026, as the curtain fell on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.”

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The new achievement came only a few weeks after Combs set another record. Entertaining fans at Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium, the country singer performed to a crowd of 60,826, setting a new attendance record. Seemingly making history at each new concert, Combs never forgot who his boss was.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Just Shattered Yet Another Record—This Time Surpassing Garth Brooks]

Luke Combs Still Lives A Normal Life

While Combs might be one of the biggest names in country music, he promised that his life at home was simple and generic. “I live a very simple life. I really do, within the scope of what I do, of course. The most normal life I can live doing what I do.” He continued, “Ultimately, my kids, my friends, my family, my job, those are the things that I derive my self-worth and my happiness from, not from having money.”

Although understanding that his fame brought a level of comfort, Combs still had a boss – the fans. “They are the reason that I’m here. They’re the reason that I get to do my job. There is no show without them. There are no records without them. There’s no nothing without them. My kids don’t eat without them. I don’t have a car without them. My life is … They are my boss, ultimately.”

As Combs continues breaking records around the world, he remains focused on the fans who helped make those milestones possible. And according to the hitmaker, it all begins and ends with the fans.

Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP via Getty Images)