“Could We Get a Quick Photo Together, in Case I Never See You Again?”: Why Tony Iommi’s Bassist Thought Her First Session Would Be Her Last

Just in time for Halloween, Tony Iommi will release his latest album, From the Dark, on October 23. Besides marking his return to the studio, the musician hasn’t released a new album in some time. At 78, he wasn’t ready to retire just yet. Following the passing of his friend Ozzy Osbourne, Iommi not only celebrated the icon’s legacy, but also focused on expanding his solo career. And when calling on bassist Becky Baldwin to help bring From the Dark to life, she was shocked when Iommi invited her back.

Having spent months recording the album, Baldwin posted a picture of her standing alongside Iommi. Although just a picture, it was easy to see how excited the musician was. She wrote in the caption, “This photo was taken at the end of our first recording session, on the day we met. I still couldn’t believe that this great honour could be real, and I was so nervous recording in front of him on his song with no preparation, that I was sure they’d look for another bass player. I asked ‘Could we get a quick photo together, in case I never see you again?’”

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Tony Iommi Gifted Becky Baldwin More Than A Picture

A simple request, Iommi was more than willing to snap a picture. But he offered Baldwin more than a memory. “Tony just laughed and said, ‘You’ll be back here in two weeks for the next session!’ But he granted my request. And I still didn’t really believe him.”

Still processing the historic career moment, Baldwin received the chance to hear the finished recording. While fans will have to wait until October, she concluded, “I am so proud to be a part of this, and we’re so thrilled with the results working with producer Mike Exeter. I’ve heard the final mixes…the album is coming out in October. I have to believe it’s all real now!”

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With Iommi having released the music video for “World Alone” only a few days ago, it has already climbed past one million views. And according to fans, “Tony has nothing left to prove, yet his passion remains unstoppable. Seeing him healthy and dropping fresh music is a true gift for the rock world.” Another person added, “Tony Iommi is still kicking a**.”

While Baldwin never expected to make it past her first session, her experience became one of the many stories behind an album that had already generated excitement among fans.

(Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)